Coral Gables, FL
3915 Ponce De Leon Blvd
Last updated June 9 2020 at 6:35 PM

3915 Ponce De Leon Blvd

3915 Ponce De Leon Boulevard · (786) 318-4296
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3915 Ponce De Leon Boulevard, Coral Gables, FL 33134
Southeast Gables

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit Upper · Avail. now

$3,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Only first month and one month deposit to move in! Rarely available 3 bed, 2 bath upper floor of duplex, less than 2 miles from University of Miami and across the street from popular Shops at Merrick Park. Everything has been updated! Hard wood floors, remodeled kitchen, modern bathrooms. Complete with hurricane impact windows throughout! Private washer/dryer and brand new tankless energy efficient water heater. Plenty of parking available behind the home! Students are welcome. Available now. Virtual tour: https://tinyurl.com/3915PonceL2

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3915 Ponce De Leon Blvd have any available units?
3915 Ponce De Leon Blvd has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3915 Ponce De Leon Blvd have?
Some of 3915 Ponce De Leon Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3915 Ponce De Leon Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3915 Ponce De Leon Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3915 Ponce De Leon Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 3915 Ponce De Leon Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Gables.
Does 3915 Ponce De Leon Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 3915 Ponce De Leon Blvd does offer parking.
Does 3915 Ponce De Leon Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3915 Ponce De Leon Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3915 Ponce De Leon Blvd have a pool?
No, 3915 Ponce De Leon Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 3915 Ponce De Leon Blvd have accessible units?
No, 3915 Ponce De Leon Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 3915 Ponce De Leon Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3915 Ponce De Leon Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 3915 Ponce De Leon Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3915 Ponce De Leon Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
