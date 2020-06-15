3915 Ponce De Leon Blvd

Amenities

Only first month and one month deposit to move in! Rarely available 3 bed, 2 bath upper floor of duplex, less than 2 miles from University of Miami and across the street from popular Shops at Merrick Park. Everything has been updated! Hard wood floors, remodeled kitchen, modern bathrooms. Complete with hurricane impact windows throughout! Private washer/dryer and brand new tankless energy efficient water heater. Plenty of parking available behind the home! Students are welcome. Available now. Virtual tour: https://tinyurl.com/3915PonceL2