301 Altara Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill new construction

Beautiful unit for rent in the gorgeous Merrick Manor building in the heart of Coral Gables. Modern finishes like the sleek kitchen and bathroom cabinetry abound in this amazing property. Large light tile floors throughout. Stainless steel appliances, built-in refrigerator, and on trend waterfall kitchen counter. Full size washer and dryer in the unit. Tons of closet space. Nice balcony. Excellent location which affords you a lifestyle that only Coral Gables can provide. The dining, nightlife, and amenities of the Gables are at your finger tips plus easy access to Miami, Brickell, Downtown, and the Beaches. Fabulous amenities such as pool, BBQ area, gym, business center, and community room.