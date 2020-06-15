All apartments in Coral Gables
Find more places like 301 Altara Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coral Gables, FL
/
301 Altara Ave
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:40 AM

301 Altara Ave

301 Altara Avenue · (786) 245-3350
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Coral Gables
See all
Village of Merrick Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

301 Altara Avenue, Coral Gables, FL 33146
Village of Merrick Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 725 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
new construction
Beautiful unit for rent in the gorgeous Merrick Manor building in the heart of Coral Gables. Modern finishes like the sleek kitchen and bathroom cabinetry abound in this amazing property. Large light tile floors throughout. Stainless steel appliances, built-in refrigerator, and on trend waterfall kitchen counter. Full size washer and dryer in the unit. Tons of closet space. Nice balcony. Excellent location which affords you a lifestyle that only Coral Gables can provide. The dining, nightlife, and amenities of the Gables are at your finger tips plus easy access to Miami, Brickell, Downtown, and the Beaches. Fabulous amenities such as pool, BBQ area, gym, business center, and community room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Altara Ave have any available units?
301 Altara Ave has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 301 Altara Ave have?
Some of 301 Altara Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Altara Ave currently offering any rent specials?
301 Altara Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Altara Ave pet-friendly?
No, 301 Altara Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Gables.
Does 301 Altara Ave offer parking?
No, 301 Altara Ave does not offer parking.
Does 301 Altara Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 Altara Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Altara Ave have a pool?
Yes, 301 Altara Ave has a pool.
Does 301 Altara Ave have accessible units?
No, 301 Altara Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Altara Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 Altara Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 301 Altara Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 301 Altara Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 301 Altara Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gables Ponce
310 Granello Ave
Coral Gables, FL 33146
Gables Grand Plaza Apartments
353 Aragon Ave
Coral Gables, FL 33134
The Fountains
235 Sidonia Ave
Coral Gables, FL 33134
Sofia Coral Gables
2000 Salzedo St
Coral Gables, FL 33134
Gables Columbus Center
60 Minorca Avenue
Coral Gables, FL 33134
The Henry
4131 Laguna Street
Coral Gables, FL 33146
The Residences at Thesis
1340 South Dixie Highway
Coral Gables, FL 33146
The Residences At Merrick Park
4251 Salzedo St
Coral Gables, FL 33146

Similar Pages

Coral Gables 1 BedroomsCoral Gables 2 Bedrooms
Coral Gables Apartments with ParkingCoral Gables Dog Friendly Apartments
Coral Gables Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FL
Delray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FL
North Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

RivieraCoral Gables Section
Douglas
Village Of Merrick Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade CollegeNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity