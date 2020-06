Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Excellent 2 bedroom apartment with a nice yard located in the heart of Coral Gables. The apartment is very centrally located right off the popular Miracle Mile, which has fabulous restaurants, bars, and shopping. The location is also kid and pet friendly. The Shops at Merrick Park is also a short distance away! The apartment is also a small commute from Miami Beach where you can go lay out in the sun for the day. Available for short term!