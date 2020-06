Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Being remodeled! Photos are before renovations and for floor plan reference only.

This 2 bed, 1 bath is in a prime location across from The Shops at Merrick Park. Enjoy brand new floors and newly remodeled bathroom! The unit has been freshly painted, new light fixtures installed, and has a spacious living area with a separate dining room adjacent to the kitchen. There's also a separate laundry space in the unit with full-size washer/dryer. Impact windows throughout provide added quiet and hurricane protection. Only first month and one month deposit to move in! Available July 1.