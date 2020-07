Amenities

Wonderful 3 bed 3 bath home on Ponce de Leon blvd with impact windows and doors, 1 car garage, beautiful wood flooring, updated kitchen and appliances. Nestled between Miami International Airport and Downtown it offers convenient access to 836, Flagler or sw 8th st. It's also within walking distance to Publix, banking and CVS or jump on the free CG trolley for dinner and dancing. Easy to show and on SUPRA.