2030 S Douglas Rd

Unit Amenities cable included refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities business center gym parking pool

Pristine unit with one bedroom plus den and two full bathrooms. Den is a small bedroom with no closet. May be used as child's bedroom or office. Brand new flooring throughout, including master bathroom. Second bathroom completely remodeled: new faucets, mirrors, cabinets. Brand new refrigerator. One assigned parking. Conveniently located at walking distance from Miracle Mile and all its shops and restaurants. Great amenities: pool, fitness center, business center, party room. 24-hour security. Basic cable included in rent.