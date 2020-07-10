All apartments in Coral Gables
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:22 AM

2030 S Douglas Rd

2030 Southwest 37th Avenue · (954) 270-8759
Location

2030 Southwest 37th Avenue, Coral Gables, FL 33134
Coral Gables Section

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 521 · Avail. now

$2,000

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

cable included
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
business center
Unit Amenities
cable included
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
gym
parking
pool
Pristine unit with one bedroom plus den and two full bathrooms. Den is a small bedroom with no closet. May be used as child's bedroom or office. Brand new flooring throughout, including master bathroom. Second bathroom completely remodeled: new faucets, mirrors, cabinets. Brand new refrigerator. One assigned parking. Conveniently located at walking distance from Miracle Mile and all its shops and restaurants. Great amenities: pool, fitness center, business center, party room. 24-hour security. Basic cable included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2030 S Douglas Rd have any available units?
2030 S Douglas Rd has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2030 S Douglas Rd have?
Some of 2030 S Douglas Rd's amenities include cable included, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2030 S Douglas Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2030 S Douglas Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2030 S Douglas Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2030 S Douglas Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Gables.
Does 2030 S Douglas Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2030 S Douglas Rd offers parking.
Does 2030 S Douglas Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2030 S Douglas Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2030 S Douglas Rd have a pool?
Yes, 2030 S Douglas Rd has a pool.
Does 2030 S Douglas Rd have accessible units?
No, 2030 S Douglas Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2030 S Douglas Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2030 S Douglas Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2030 S Douglas Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2030 S Douglas Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
