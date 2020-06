Amenities

19 Sidonia Avenue Apt #2FL, Coral Gables, FL 33134 - 0 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/17/2020. No pets allowed. NEWLY REMODELED STUDIO NEAR DOWNTOWN GABLES WITH CLOSE PROXIMITY TO PUBLIX AND PHILLIPS PARK. CATCH THE TROLLEY OR USE FREEBEE TO GET AROUND THE GABLES. FEATURES INCLUDE HURRICANE IMPACT WINDOWS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT AND ELECTRICITY AND WATER INCLUDED IN THE RENTAL PAYMENT. [ Published 19-Jun-20 / ID 3592358 ]