Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 4 bed 3 bath home featuring impeccable wood floors details throughout. Spacious living and dining areas. Plenty of storage space in the kitchen, with center island and stove. This house offer privacy and tranquility, it has a private terrace and enclosed side yard. It also offers a one car garage plus plenty of parking. Included in the rent is also the yard maintenance, to keep the landscape looking fresh and beautiful.