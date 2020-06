Amenities

2 Bedroom 1 Bath first floor apt unit in Coral Gables on the corner of Mendoza and Lejeune Road. remodeled bathroom and new kitchen with new appliances. Secured gated building with entrances on Lejeune Rd and Mendoza ave. Community pool on-premises, laundry facilities, new split A/C units and impact windows and doors. No pets allowed call agent for more details