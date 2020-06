Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage

A natural Paradise beyond its 24 hours manned gatehouse. This Estate Home is situated on the ninth hole of the most beautiful golf course in South Florida: "Deering Bay Yacht and Country Club." A sanctuary where natural inlets, finger shaped waterways and protected mangroves are part of every day life. It features six (6) bedrooms, seven and a half (7.5) bathrooms, a kitchen with spectacular views, an elevator and a huge terrace with a pool that is excellent for entertaining.