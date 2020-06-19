All apartments in Coral Gables
13647 Deering Bay Dr
Last updated May 20 2020 at 12:52 AM

13647 Deering Bay Dr

13647 Deering Bay Drive · (786) 586-6958
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13647 Deering Bay Drive, Coral Gables, FL 33158
Deering Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 132 · Avail. now

$7,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Renovated 3/3.5 waterfront condo in rarely available Venice Tower in Deering Bay. Bright & spacious open living area with wrap around balcony. The best SE views of lagoon, golf course, & Grand Marina. Gourmet kitchen w/ top of the line appliances,built-in bar & dinette. Luxurious Master Suite w/ HIS & HERS BATHROOMS & custom CLOSETS. Upgrades: impact windows, marble & wood flrs, plantation shutters, newer AC, water heater,& more. Only 2 units per floor. 2 assigned parking spaces,1 golf cart space & large storage room w/ AC. Deering Bay Yacht & Country Club is a Coral Gables enclave w/ world class amenities: 3 marinas, golf course, fitness center, tennis courts, junior olympic size pool, & social events. 24-hour security. Also for sale $1,299,000. Lease to purchase available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13647 Deering Bay Dr have any available units?
13647 Deering Bay Dr has a unit available for $7,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13647 Deering Bay Dr have?
Some of 13647 Deering Bay Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13647 Deering Bay Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13647 Deering Bay Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13647 Deering Bay Dr pet-friendly?
No, 13647 Deering Bay Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Gables.
Does 13647 Deering Bay Dr offer parking?
Yes, 13647 Deering Bay Dr does offer parking.
Does 13647 Deering Bay Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13647 Deering Bay Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13647 Deering Bay Dr have a pool?
Yes, 13647 Deering Bay Dr has a pool.
Does 13647 Deering Bay Dr have accessible units?
No, 13647 Deering Bay Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13647 Deering Bay Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13647 Deering Bay Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 13647 Deering Bay Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13647 Deering Bay Dr has units with air conditioning.
