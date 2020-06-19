13647 Deering Bay Dr

Amenities

Renovated 3/3.5 waterfront condo in rarely available Venice Tower in Deering Bay. Bright & spacious open living area with wrap around balcony. The best SE views of lagoon, golf course, & Grand Marina. Gourmet kitchen w/ top of the line appliances,built-in bar & dinette. Luxurious Master Suite w/ HIS & HERS BATHROOMS & custom CLOSETS. Upgrades: impact windows, marble & wood flrs, plantation shutters, newer AC, water heater,& more. Only 2 units per floor. 2 assigned parking spaces,1 golf cart space & large storage room w/ AC. Deering Bay Yacht & Country Club is a Coral Gables enclave w/ world class amenities: 3 marinas, golf course, fitness center, tennis courts, junior olympic size pool, & social events. 24-hour security. Also for sale $1,299,000. Lease to purchase available.