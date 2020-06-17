130 Mendoza Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Wonderful, gorgeous and secure boutique building. The apartment is very well remodeled with 2 balconies, with central A/C and coin laundry on site, new granite counter tops, new cabinetry, new appliances, pool, 1 assigned covered parking space and additional street parking available, new hot water system, new roof. Remote controlled parking gate, security camera and intercom system for visitor access. It is centrally located, between Ponce de Leon Ave and 37th Ave ( Douglas Rd). Just minutes from Airport, downtown, Brickell and Coconut Grove. Close to Coral Gables Trolley Stop, Miracle Miles Publix and Phillips Park.