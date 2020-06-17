All apartments in Coral Gables
Find more places like 130 Mendoza Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coral Gables, FL
/
130 Mendoza Ave
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:17 PM

130 Mendoza Ave

130 Mendoza Avenue · (786) 779-9206
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Coral Gables
See all
Douglas
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

130 Mendoza Avenue, Coral Gables, FL 33134
Douglas

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 22 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Wonderful, gorgeous and secure boutique building. The apartment is very well remodeled with 2 balconies, with central A/C and coin laundry on site, new granite counter tops, new cabinetry, new appliances, pool, 1 assigned covered parking space and additional street parking available, new hot water system, new roof. Remote controlled parking gate, security camera and intercom system for visitor access. It is centrally located, between Ponce de Leon Ave and 37th Ave ( Douglas Rd). Just minutes from Airport, downtown, Brickell and Coconut Grove. Close to Coral Gables Trolley Stop, Miracle Miles Publix and Phillips Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 Mendoza Ave have any available units?
130 Mendoza Ave has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 130 Mendoza Ave have?
Some of 130 Mendoza Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 Mendoza Ave currently offering any rent specials?
130 Mendoza Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Mendoza Ave pet-friendly?
No, 130 Mendoza Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Gables.
Does 130 Mendoza Ave offer parking?
Yes, 130 Mendoza Ave does offer parking.
Does 130 Mendoza Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 Mendoza Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Mendoza Ave have a pool?
Yes, 130 Mendoza Ave has a pool.
Does 130 Mendoza Ave have accessible units?
No, 130 Mendoza Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Mendoza Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 130 Mendoza Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 130 Mendoza Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 130 Mendoza Ave has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 130 Mendoza Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gables Ponce
310 Granello Ave
Coral Gables, FL 33146
Gables Grand Plaza Apartments
353 Aragon Ave
Coral Gables, FL 33134
The Fountains
235 Sidonia Ave
Coral Gables, FL 33134
Sofia Coral Gables
2000 Salzedo St
Coral Gables, FL 33134
Gables Columbus Center
60 Minorca Avenue
Coral Gables, FL 33134
The Henry
4131 Laguna Street
Coral Gables, FL 33146
The Reserve at The Plaza
122 Sevilla Ave
Coral Gables, FL 33134
The Residences At Merrick Park
4251 Salzedo St
Coral Gables, FL 33146

Similar Pages

Coral Gables 1 BedroomsCoral Gables 2 Bedrooms
Coral Gables Apartments with ParkingCoral Gables Dog Friendly Apartments
Coral Gables Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FL
Delray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FL
North Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

RivieraCoral Gables Section
Douglas
Village Of Merrick Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade CollegeNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity