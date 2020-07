Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking pool elevator guest parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard elevator parking pool guest parking

FULLY FURNISHED. Sought after University Inn! Split plan 2 BR/ 2 Bath. Unit in on the quiet side, in the back of complex with easy access to pool/hut tub and tropical courtyard. Prime location, walk to University of Miami, Publix and South Miami. Secure building with electronic gates with assigned parking and extra storage unit. Unit has one assigned parking space with ample guest parking. Perfect for a student or non-student. Fully equipped kitchen with new refrigerator and washer/dryer inside unit.