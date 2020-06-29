126 Mendoza Ave

Amenities

recently renovated some paid utils refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Charming Studio Just Updated - Property Id: 311263



-Available on June 29th.

-Please contact us by phone or text, not using this app.

-First month rent, deposit and condo screening fee required to move in (total $2,250)

-Serious inquirers willing to pass a background check and with a steady job and references, please call 305-3007438 to schedule a showing (if we cannot answer, please leave a message and we will for sure return your call). Do not send e-mails please.

-Face mask and gloves are required at the time of showing.

-Rent includes water only.



Beautiful studio just renewed located in a charming Old Spanish style building in Coral Gables, off Ponce de Leon and within walking distance from Miracle Mile.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/311263

Property Id 311263



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5897850)