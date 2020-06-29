All apartments in Coral Gables
Find more places like 126 Mendoza Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coral Gables, FL
/
126 Mendoza Ave
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:10 PM

126 Mendoza Ave

126 Mendoza Avenue · (305) 300-7438
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Coral Gables
See all
Douglas
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

126 Mendoza Avenue, Coral Gables, FL 33134
Douglas

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $975 · Avail. now

$975

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Charming Studio Just Updated - Property Id: 311263

-Available on June 29th.
-Please contact us by phone or text, not using this app.
-First month rent, deposit and condo screening fee required to move in (total $2,250)
-Serious inquirers willing to pass a background check and with a steady job and references, please call 305-3007438 to schedule a showing (if we cannot answer, please leave a message and we will for sure return your call). Do not send e-mails please.
-Face mask and gloves are required at the time of showing.
-Rent includes water only.

Beautiful studio just renewed located in a charming Old Spanish style building in Coral Gables, off Ponce de Leon and within walking distance from Miracle Mile.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/311263
Property Id 311263

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5897850)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 Mendoza Ave have any available units?
126 Mendoza Ave has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 126 Mendoza Ave currently offering any rent specials?
126 Mendoza Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 Mendoza Ave pet-friendly?
No, 126 Mendoza Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Gables.
Does 126 Mendoza Ave offer parking?
No, 126 Mendoza Ave does not offer parking.
Does 126 Mendoza Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 126 Mendoza Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 Mendoza Ave have a pool?
No, 126 Mendoza Ave does not have a pool.
Does 126 Mendoza Ave have accessible units?
No, 126 Mendoza Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 126 Mendoza Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 126 Mendoza Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 126 Mendoza Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 126 Mendoza Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 126 Mendoza Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gables Ponce
310 Granello Ave
Coral Gables, FL 33146
Gables Grand Plaza Apartments
353 Aragon Ave
Coral Gables, FL 33134
The Fountains Apartments
235 Sidonia Ave
Coral Gables, FL 33134
Sofia Coral Gables
2000 Salzedo St
Coral Gables, FL 33134
Gables Columbus Center
60 Minorca Avenue
Coral Gables, FL 33134
The Henry
4131 Laguna Street
Coral Gables, FL 33146
The Residences at Thesis
1340 South Dixie Highway
Coral Gables, FL 33146
The Residences At Merrick Park
4251 Salzedo St
Coral Gables, FL 33146

Similar Pages

Coral Gables 1 BedroomsCoral Gables 2 BedroomsCoral Gables Apartments with Parking
Coral Gables Pet Friendly PlacesCoral Gables Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FL
Delray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FL
North Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

RivieraCoral Gables Section
Douglas
Village Of Merrick Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade CollegeNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity