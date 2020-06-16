All apartments in Coral Gables
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:13 PM

119 Menores Ave

119 Menores Avenue · (786) 719-7071
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

119 Menores Avenue, Coral Gables, FL 33134
Douglas

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 11 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
furnished
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Location! Location! Location! Tastefully remodeled cozy studio in Coral Gables in one of the most desired areas of Miami. Right off of Ponce de Leon. Great opportunity for a couple, single professional or students. Small spanish style building on Menores Avenue. Publix, Phillips Park, Trolley and Bus Stops are walking distance. Near of Miami University, Coconut Grove, Downtow Miami, Airport and Metrorail. There is a Laundry service walking distance. Fully Furnished Unit. Pets allowed (less than 20lbs).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 Menores Ave have any available units?
119 Menores Ave has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 119 Menores Ave have?
Some of 119 Menores Ave's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 Menores Ave currently offering any rent specials?
119 Menores Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 Menores Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 119 Menores Ave is pet friendly.
Does 119 Menores Ave offer parking?
No, 119 Menores Ave does not offer parking.
Does 119 Menores Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 119 Menores Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 Menores Ave have a pool?
No, 119 Menores Ave does not have a pool.
Does 119 Menores Ave have accessible units?
No, 119 Menores Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 119 Menores Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 119 Menores Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 119 Menores Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 119 Menores Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
