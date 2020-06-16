119 Menores Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Location! Location! Location! Tastefully remodeled cozy studio in Coral Gables in one of the most desired areas of Miami. Right off of Ponce de Leon. Great opportunity for a couple, single professional or students. Small spanish style building on Menores Avenue. Publix, Phillips Park, Trolley and Bus Stops are walking distance. Near of Miami University, Coconut Grove, Downtow Miami, Airport and Metrorail. There is a Laundry service walking distance. Fully Furnished Unit. Pets allowed (less than 20lbs).