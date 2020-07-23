All apartments in Coral Gables
Find more places like 11 S Prospect Dr A10839666.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coral Gables, FL
/
11 S Prospect Dr A10839666
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

11 S Prospect Dr A10839666

11 South Prospect Drive · (585) 880-8568
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Coral Gables
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

11 South Prospect Drive, Coral Gables, FL 33133
Sunrise Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A10839666 · Avail. now

$8,000

5 Bed · 5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
LIVE GLAMOROUSLY AT 5/5 POOL HOME ON CORAL GABLES - Property Id: 266850

Spacious one-story renovated home in highly desirable South Coral Gables neighborhood. Main bedroom wing, 4Bed/3Bath, includes en-suite master bedroom with cedar-lined walk-in closet and spacious bonus area currently built-out as office. Separately, there is a fifth, en-suite bedroom (1Bed/1Bath) adjacent to kitchen and laundry room. Powder room by entry foyer. Landscaped atrium brings lush tropical views to formal living and dining rooms. Large family room and kitchen open onto patio and pool, ideal for family gatherings and entertainment. Steps away from Sunrise Harbor Park. Large 2-car garage.Rent Pay Incl: Waste. Listing info courtesy of Compass Florida, LLC.
Schedule an appointment today ...
TEXT ... Giselle ... (585) 880-8568
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/11-s-prospect-dr-coral-gables-fl-unit-a10839666/266850
Property Id 266850

(RLNE5946347)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 S Prospect Dr A10839666 have any available units?
11 S Prospect Dr A10839666 has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11 S Prospect Dr A10839666 have?
Some of 11 S Prospect Dr A10839666's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 S Prospect Dr A10839666 currently offering any rent specials?
11 S Prospect Dr A10839666 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 S Prospect Dr A10839666 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11 S Prospect Dr A10839666 is pet friendly.
Does 11 S Prospect Dr A10839666 offer parking?
Yes, 11 S Prospect Dr A10839666 offers parking.
Does 11 S Prospect Dr A10839666 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11 S Prospect Dr A10839666 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 S Prospect Dr A10839666 have a pool?
Yes, 11 S Prospect Dr A10839666 has a pool.
Does 11 S Prospect Dr A10839666 have accessible units?
No, 11 S Prospect Dr A10839666 does not have accessible units.
Does 11 S Prospect Dr A10839666 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 S Prospect Dr A10839666 has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 S Prospect Dr A10839666 have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 S Prospect Dr A10839666 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 11 S Prospect Dr A10839666?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gables Ponce
310 Granello Ave
Coral Gables, FL 33146
The Fountains Apartments
235 Sidonia Ave
Coral Gables, FL 33134
Sofia Coral Gables
2000 Salzedo St
Coral Gables, FL 33134
Gables Columbus Center
60 Minorca Avenue
Coral Gables, FL 33134
The Henry
4131 Laguna Street
Coral Gables, FL 33146
The Residences at Thesis
1340 South Dixie Highway
Coral Gables, FL 33146
The Reserve at The Plaza
122 Sevilla Ave
Coral Gables, FL 33134
The Residences At Merrick Park
4251 Salzedo St
Coral Gables, FL 33146

Similar Pages

Coral Gables 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCoral Gables 2 Bedroom ApartmentsCoral Gables Apartments with Parking
Coral Gables Pet Friendly ApartmentsCoral Gables Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Davie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLTamarac, FLNorth Miami, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FL
Miami Beach, FLWeston, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

RivieraCoral Gables Section
DouglasVillage Of Merrick Park
Crafts

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade CollegeNova Southeastern University
Everglades University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity