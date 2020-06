Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

BEAUTIFUL AND FULLY RENOVATED OLD SPANISH HOUSE IN THE HEART OF CORAL GABLES,5 BEDROOMS (INCLUDING MAID QUARTERS) AND 4.5 BATHS. LUSH TROPICAL GARDEN. THIS LOVELY PROPERTY HAS GRACIOUS LIVING AREAS,TERRIFIC KITCHEN AND FORMAL DINING & LIVING ROOM.THE HOUSE AL SO FEATURES A BEAUTIFUL FOYER ENTRANCE. NO OFFER WILL BE REVIEWED UNTIL RECEIPT OF THE $75 APP FEE. SEE SHOWING ASSIST FOR LOCK BOX LOCATION.