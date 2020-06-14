100 Andalusia Ave

Amenities
Exclusive Urban living at its finest; 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, living, dining, family room and 3 parking spaces on the same floor as unit, a unique and desirable concept. From every room enjoy the best center Courtyard & fountain views of a wonderful European inspired garden.
Private residence offering a unique lifestyle; 24hr concierge, great room, billiard, fitness center, on site management, Cable, Internet and pest control included. Walk to art galleries, theater, great restaurants and fabulous Miracle Mile shops.