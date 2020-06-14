All apartments in Coral Gables
Find more places like 100 Andalusia Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coral Gables, FL
/
100 Andalusia Ave
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:16 PM

100 Andalusia Ave

100 Andalusia Avenue · (305) 244-7644
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Coral Gables
See all
Crafts
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

100 Andalusia Avenue, Coral Gables, FL 33134
Crafts

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 305-06 · Avail. now

$5,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
gym
elevator
24hr concierge
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool table
internet access
media room
Exclusive Urban living at its finest; 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, living, dining, family room and 3 parking spaces on the same floor as unit, a unique and desirable concept. From every room enjoy the best center Courtyard & fountain views of a wonderful European inspired garden.
Private residence offering a unique lifestyle; 24hr concierge, great room, billiard, fitness center, on site management, Cable, Internet and pest control included. Walk to art galleries, theater, great restaurants and fabulous Miracle Mile shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Andalusia Ave have any available units?
100 Andalusia Ave has a unit available for $5,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 100 Andalusia Ave have?
Some of 100 Andalusia Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Andalusia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
100 Andalusia Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Andalusia Ave pet-friendly?
No, 100 Andalusia Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Gables.
Does 100 Andalusia Ave offer parking?
Yes, 100 Andalusia Ave does offer parking.
Does 100 Andalusia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 Andalusia Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Andalusia Ave have a pool?
No, 100 Andalusia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 100 Andalusia Ave have accessible units?
No, 100 Andalusia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Andalusia Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Andalusia Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Andalusia Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 Andalusia Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 100 Andalusia Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gables Ponce
310 Granello Ave
Coral Gables, FL 33146
Gables Grand Plaza Apartments
353 Aragon Ave
Coral Gables, FL 33134
The Fountains
235 Sidonia Ave
Coral Gables, FL 33134
Sofia Coral Gables
2000 Salzedo St
Coral Gables, FL 33134
The Henry
4131 Laguna Street
Coral Gables, FL 33146
The Residences at Thesis
1340 South Dixie Highway
Coral Gables, FL 33146
The Reserve at The Plaza
122 Sevilla Ave
Coral Gables, FL 33134
The Residences At Merrick Park
4251 Salzedo St
Coral Gables, FL 33146

Similar Pages

Coral Gables 1 BedroomsCoral Gables 2 Bedrooms
Coral Gables Apartments with ParkingCoral Gables Dog Friendly Apartments
Coral Gables Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FL
Delray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FL
North Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

RivieraCoral Gables Section
Douglas
Village Of Merrick Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade CollegeNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity