100 Andalusia Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr concierge courtyard elevator gym parking pool table internet access media room

Exclusive Urban living at its finest; 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, living, dining, family room and 3 parking spaces on the same floor as unit, a unique and desirable concept. From every room enjoy the best center Courtyard & fountain views of a wonderful European inspired garden.

Private residence offering a unique lifestyle; 24hr concierge, great room, billiard, fitness center, on site management, Cable, Internet and pest control included. Walk to art galleries, theater, great restaurants and fabulous Miracle Mile shops.