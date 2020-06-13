Apartment List
121 Apartments for rent in Coconut Creek, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with ... Read Guide >
16 Units Available
Banyan Bay
4303 W Atlantic Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,217
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1209 sqft
Located near I-95 and Florida Turnpike. Lots of green space in a park-like community. On-site fitness area, car cleaning area and dog park. Spacious, updated interiors with modern kitchens and bathrooms.
12 Units Available
Bell Coconut Creek
3600 W Hillsboro Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,365
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1350 sqft
Luxury apartment homes feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Resort-style grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, coffee bar, pool and more. Great location near Coconut Creek, Mizner Park and Boca Raton beaches.
$
38 Units Available
Casa Palma
6112 N State Road 7, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,403
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
1297 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,247
1584 sqft
Luxurious community features pools, clubhouse and media lounge. Apartments include bedrooms that fit king beds, chef's kitchens and keyless entry. Located just of FL-7 and US-441N.
$
Winston Park
21 Units Available
St. Andrews at Winston Park
5400 Lyons Rd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,381
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,404
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,843
1379 sqft
Great location, close to Florida Turnpike and I-95. Units feature patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Residents enjoy communal tennis court, parking, 24-hour gym and clubhouse.
$
Coconut Creek
22 Units Available
Monarch Station
4901 W Sample Rd, Coconut Creek, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,595
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1378 sqft
LEED-certified units with stainless steel appliances, custom backsplashes, track lighting, and allergy-free tile flooring. Located in Coconut Creek near dining and a popular local wine bar.
Winston Park
25 Units Available
Broadstone Cypress Hammocks
5201 W Hillsboro Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,215
1411 sqft
Huge modern apartments with real hardwood floors and granite countertops. In-unit laundry. Near Florida's Turnpike. Tenants have access to community yoga studio, game room and media room.
12 Units Available
Waterview at Coconut Creek
3621 W Hillsboro Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,415
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1106 sqft
Newly renovated homes with chef-inspired kitchens and in-unit laundry. Enjoy use of the playground, tennis courts and pool. Near shopping destinations, including Promenade at Coconut Creek and Town Center at Boca Raton. By Sawgrass Expressway.
Coral Gate
9 Units Available
Advenir At Cocoplum
4142 Cocoplum Cir, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,377
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,855
1359 sqft
Modern apartments with large dining rooms and in-unit laundry. Residents get access to a resort-style pool and fitness center. Close to Festival Flea Market Mall.
Winston Park
13 Units Available
Coconut Palm Club
5400 NW 55th Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,396
1007 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,956
1475 sqft
Convenient for commuters, close to I-95 and Sawgrass Expressway. Units feature air conditioning, dishwasher, laundry and extra storage. Community includes pool, racquetball court, volleyball court and playground.
10 Units Available
The Landings at Coconut Creek
4854 Fishermans Dr, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
1000 sqft
A resort-style pool, lush tropical landscape and free Wi-Fi in the clubhouse and pool area round out this community's amenities. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and screened-in patios. Peppertree Plaza's shopping and dining moments away.

1 Unit Available
5757 NW 49th Ln
5757 Northwest 49th Lane, Coconut Creek, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
3034 sqft
Spectacular 5 bedrooms and four bathrooms with an stunning pool/lake view. Formal living/dining room and family room. The kitchen features granite counter tops, center island, stainless steel appliances and a snack bar.

1 Unit Available
326 Sunshine Dr
326 Sunshine Drive, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1341 sqft
Beautiful, move-in ready townhome. NEW Kitchen, impact windows and doors. Features a spacious, fenced in backyard. Centrally located near the turnpike and close to restaurants and shopping. Quick move in available with no association screening.

Coral Gate
1 Unit Available
2446 NW 49th Ter
2446 Northwest 49th Terrace, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
718 sqft
LARGE AND BRIGHT ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT. VERY NICE KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. LARGE BATHROOM WITH HIS AND HERS SINKS. TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT EXCEPT BEDROOM WITH PERGO FLOORS.

1 Unit Available
1602 Abaco Dr
1602 Abaco Drive, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1225 sqft
2/2 CHARMING GARDEN/POOL VIEW WITHING WALKING DISTANCE TO FITNESS / THEATRE. SCREENED PATIO WITH STORM SHUTTER. TILED EAT IN KITCHEN. W/D INSIDE UNIT. VERY CLEAN JUNIPER MODEL. NICELY MAINTAINED AND MORE IN CONDITION.

1 Unit Available
2804 Victoria Way Unit#A2
2804 Victoria Way, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1300 sqft
Beautifully updated corner unit now available for annual rental. Can be offered FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED.

Coral Gate
1 Unit Available
2707 Carambola Cir
2707 Carambola Circle North, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1120 sqft
Cozy and peaceful condo located centrally in Coconut Creek, 2 split bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, tile floor in the bathrooms, wood floors. Freshly painted. You can enjoy your mornings coffee or relax at night while enjoying the screened balcony porch area.

Coral Gate
1 Unit Available
3962 COCOPLUM CR
3962 Cocoplum Circle, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1208 sqft
Beautiful 2/2 1/2 townhome in heart of Coconut Creek. Ground floor just renovated with all new tile floors, new kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and wood cabinets.

1 Unit Available
5001 Wiles Road
5001 Wiles Road, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
778 sqft
NICE GROUND FLOOR UNIT WITH TILES AND LAMINATE FLOORS, NEW A/C UNIT. GATED COMMUNITY IN THE HEART OF COCONUT CREEK, COMMUNITY IS BUILT AROUND A LAKE, HAS A NICE WALKING/BIKING TRAIL BY THE LAKE.

Coral Gate
1 Unit Available
3816 Coral Tree Cir
3816 Coral Tree Circle, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1061 sqft
This is the home you are looking for! Condo is located on the second floor and features wood laminate flooring throughout living area and bedrooms, relaxing lake view from a huge screened in patio, updated kitchen, split bedroom floor plan, high

1 Unit Available
941 Lyons Rd
941 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1246 sqft
Available July 1st! Make this condo your home! Enjoy the openness of the vaulted ceilings, the natural light flowing in through the windows, ceramic tile throughout, full size washer and dryer, and the unit is move in ready! Awesome community with

Coral Gate
1 Unit Available
2900 NW 42nd Ave
2900 Northwest 42nd Avenue, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
775 sqft
WATER VIEW..ALL AGES WELCOME....YEARLY RENTAL...BRAND NEW A/C NO CARPET...ELEVATOR ...LAUNDRY INSIDE UNIT...EXTRA STORAGE OUTSIDE UNIT BREATH TAKING WATER VIEW FROM YOUR LIVING ROOM, MASTER BEDROOM, PATIO, KITCHEN...LAUNDRY ROOM INSIDE UNIT...

1 Unit Available
2901 Victoria Cir
2901 Victoria Circle, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1160 sqft
VACANT, SEASONAL RENTAL 4 MONTH MINIMUM* GREAT PARKING SPACE #135 IN FRONT OF BLDG*REMODELED KITCHEN W/GRANITE COUNTERS, NEWER APPLIANCES*MICROWAVE OVER STOVE*BATHROOMS IN GREAT CONDITION! WHAT'S INCLUDED: WIFI INTERNET+BASIC CABLE *CONTEMPORARY

1 Unit Available
2403 Antigua Cir
2403 Antigua Circle, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1160 sqft
Unit available as of 7/1. NOW AVAILABLE TO SHOW!! Secure, gated 55+ community. Bright and sunny top floor unit. Great layout. Golf course view from the kitchen.

Coral Gate
1 Unit Available
4812 NW 22nd St
4812 Northwest 22nd Street, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1355 sqft
Township - 2 Master Suites upstairs Free cable, water, gym, basketball cts, pools.Fully upgraded kitchen. Half bath downstairs. Extended L.R. w/skylights overlooking beautiful lit fountain and lake.Skylights.On cul-de-sac.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Coconut Creek, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Coconut Creek renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

