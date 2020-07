Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters refrigerator hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access cats allowed parking 24hr maintenance basketball court business center cc payments e-payments fire pit online portal sauna tennis court

Make your home at Advenir at Cocoplum, a residential community of apartment homes in Coconut Creek, FL. Advenir at Cocoplum offers luxury one-, two-, and three- bedroom apartment homes providing relaxing living spaces complete with the amenities and modern conveniences thathelp make everyday life relaxing and fun. Residents have unlimited access to community amenities which includes a Clubhouse with Wifi, Fitness center, Sparkling Swimming Pools with Spa, Summer Kitchen with Grill, and Bark Park.