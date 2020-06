Amenities

4416 Northwest 20th Street Apt #460, Coconut Creek, FL 33066 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Kamera Stone, One Step Ahead Realty, (305) 684-7594. Available from: 05/11/2020. No pets allowed. BACK ON THE MARKET, AVAILABLE RIGHT AWAY, RECENTLY REMODELED FIRST FLOOR UNIT IN POND APPLE VILLAGE. QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD, COMFORTABLE APARTMENT,FRESHLY PAINTED NEW MASTER BATH, NEW APPLIANCES AND GREAT ENCLOSED PATIO TO ENJOY YOUR EVENINGS IN. NEW FLOORS AND CROWN MOLDING GIVE YOU THE LOOK FEEL OF HIGHEND LIVING. ENJOY ALL THE AMENITIES THE TOWNSHIP HAS TO OFFER ITS RESIDENTS TO INCLUDE CLUB HOUSE, THEATHER, WALKING TRAIL, GYM, TENNIS, BASKETBALL, AND MORE. HOA REQUIRES 640 minimum credit score nd 2-3 wk approval needed. [ Published 21-Jun-20 / ID 3543047 ]