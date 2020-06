4361 NW 3rd St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

WONDERFUL FURNISHED 3-BED, 2-BATH POOL HOUSE IN A PRIME COCONUT CREEK SUBDIVISION! UPDATED KITCHEN WITH WOOD CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. GREAT FLOOR PLAN OFFERING A FAMILY ROOM, DROP LIVING ROOM AND A FORMAL DINNING AREA. LARGE FENCED BACKYARD TO PLAY AROUND THE SCREENED POOL AND JACUZZI. PROPERTY ALSO OFFERS A SCREENED BACK PATIO, 2-CAR GARAGE WITH LONG DRIVEWAY FOR PARKING.



This wonderful single family home has been fully upgraded! Has a fenced backyard with a pool for your pleasure. Over sized 2 car garage with split floor plan. Located next to A rated schools. Just minutes away from Florida's Turnpike. Easy access to all highways, shopping, parks, and schools. Vacant on Lockbox. NO HOA Approval.