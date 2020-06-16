3962 COCOPLUM CR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool media room tennis court

Beautiful 2/2 1/2 townhome in heart of Coconut Creek. Ground floor just renovated with all new tile floors, new kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and wood cabinets. Unit is freshly painted and comes equipped with washer/dryer. Enjoy the privacy of your own screened-in patio overlooking large lake. Upstairs comes with two master bedrooms.... each with its own bathroom. This development gives you access to the Master Township which includes Olympic size swimming pool, tennis, fitness center, theater and more. Cable TV and Water/Sewer included in Rent!

