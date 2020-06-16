All apartments in Coconut Creek
3962 COCOPLUM CR
Last updated May 11 2020 at 10:34 PM

3962 COCOPLUM CR

3962 Cocoplum Circle · (954) 448-0268
Location

3962 Cocoplum Circle, Coconut Creek, FL 33063
Coral Gate

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1208 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
media room
tennis court
Beautiful 2/2 1/2 townhome in heart of Coconut Creek. Ground floor just renovated with all new tile floors, new kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and wood cabinets. Unit is freshly painted and comes equipped with washer/dryer. Enjoy the privacy of your own screened-in patio overlooking large lake. Upstairs comes with two master bedrooms.... each with its own bathroom. This development gives you access to the Master Township which includes Olympic size swimming pool, tennis, fitness center, theater and more. Cable TV and Water/Sewer included in Rent!
Driving Directions:

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3962 COCOPLUM CR have any available units?
3962 COCOPLUM CR has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3962 COCOPLUM CR have?
Some of 3962 COCOPLUM CR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3962 COCOPLUM CR currently offering any rent specials?
3962 COCOPLUM CR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3962 COCOPLUM CR pet-friendly?
No, 3962 COCOPLUM CR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coconut Creek.
Does 3962 COCOPLUM CR offer parking?
No, 3962 COCOPLUM CR does not offer parking.
Does 3962 COCOPLUM CR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3962 COCOPLUM CR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3962 COCOPLUM CR have a pool?
Yes, 3962 COCOPLUM CR has a pool.
Does 3962 COCOPLUM CR have accessible units?
No, 3962 COCOPLUM CR does not have accessible units.
Does 3962 COCOPLUM CR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3962 COCOPLUM CR has units with dishwashers.
Does 3962 COCOPLUM CR have units with air conditioning?
No, 3962 COCOPLUM CR does not have units with air conditioning.
