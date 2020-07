Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool tennis court accessible parking bbq/grill coffee bar dog park fire pit hot tub key fob access online portal

Landings at Coconut Creek is located at 4854 Fishermans Dr Coconut Creek, FL and is managed by ZRS Management. Landings at Coconut Creek offers 1 to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 650 to 1050 sq.ft. Our amenities include clubhouse, fitness center, pool, public transportation, recycling and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs. Property is located in the 33063 ZIP code.