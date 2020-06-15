All apartments in Coconut Creek
3863 NW 63rd Ct

3863 Northwest 63rd Court · (954) 826-5231
Location

3863 Northwest 63rd Court, Coconut Creek, FL 33073

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2380 · Avail. now

$2,380

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
**MOVE IN WITH AS LOW AS FIRST MONTHS RENT AND SECURITY DEPOSIT** Call this beautiful property in Coconut Creek home!! Stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Coconut Creek, FL. This home has a great open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, Tile and hardwood flooring throughout. The gorgeous kitchen includes granite counter tops, a center island and built-in shelves. The master bedroom is very spacious with laminate wood flooring and the master bath features dual sinks, an over-sized tub and a linen closet. The exterior includes a 2-car garage and a patio in the backyard with a privacy fence. Call Gifford Dixon today at 954-826-5231.

(RLNE4237058)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3863 NW 63rd Ct have any available units?
3863 NW 63rd Ct has a unit available for $2,380 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3863 NW 63rd Ct have?
Some of 3863 NW 63rd Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3863 NW 63rd Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3863 NW 63rd Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3863 NW 63rd Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3863 NW 63rd Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3863 NW 63rd Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3863 NW 63rd Ct does offer parking.
Does 3863 NW 63rd Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3863 NW 63rd Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3863 NW 63rd Ct have a pool?
No, 3863 NW 63rd Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3863 NW 63rd Ct have accessible units?
No, 3863 NW 63rd Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3863 NW 63rd Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3863 NW 63rd Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3863 NW 63rd Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 3863 NW 63rd Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
