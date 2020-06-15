3863 NW 63rd Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

**MOVE IN WITH AS LOW AS FIRST MONTHS RENT AND SECURITY DEPOSIT** Call this beautiful property in Coconut Creek home!! Stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Coconut Creek, FL. This home has a great open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, Tile and hardwood flooring throughout. The gorgeous kitchen includes granite counter tops, a center island and built-in shelves. The master bedroom is very spacious with laminate wood flooring and the master bath features dual sinks, an over-sized tub and a linen closet. The exterior includes a 2-car garage and a patio in the backyard with a privacy fence. Call Gifford Dixon today at 954-826-5231.



