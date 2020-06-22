All apartments in Coconut Creek
Last updated June 21 2020 at 4:14 AM

3852 NW 63rd Court

3852 Northwest 63rd Court · (561) 345-4979
Location

3852 Northwest 63rd Court, Coconut Creek, FL 33073

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1641 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
NO SHOWINGS SAT, JUNE 20THThis spacious water view home in a wonderful gated neighborhood offers everything that you've been looking for. With attractive wood-look tile thruout, features incl: beautifully updated kitchen with quartz tops, sea glass inspired back splash & breakfast island open to family room (currently dining area) and French doors to screened, covered patio with lovely water views. Nicely sized Liv/Din Rm. Huge Master Suite w/walk-in + double closet, double vanities, updated shower & sep water closet. Two lg secondary bdrms and updated second bath with lg shower. Inside laundry room with Washer & Dryer and cabinetry. Two car garage provides extra storage as well. Fabulous location close to Turnpike, Sawgrass Expy, less than 30 min to Ft. Laud Int'l Airport Fabulous locat

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3852 NW 63rd Court have any available units?
3852 NW 63rd Court has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3852 NW 63rd Court have?
Some of 3852 NW 63rd Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3852 NW 63rd Court currently offering any rent specials?
3852 NW 63rd Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3852 NW 63rd Court pet-friendly?
No, 3852 NW 63rd Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coconut Creek.
Does 3852 NW 63rd Court offer parking?
Yes, 3852 NW 63rd Court does offer parking.
Does 3852 NW 63rd Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3852 NW 63rd Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3852 NW 63rd Court have a pool?
No, 3852 NW 63rd Court does not have a pool.
Does 3852 NW 63rd Court have accessible units?
No, 3852 NW 63rd Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3852 NW 63rd Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3852 NW 63rd Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 3852 NW 63rd Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3852 NW 63rd Court does not have units with air conditioning.
