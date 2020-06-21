Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

3000 Northwest 42nd Avenue Apt #108, Coconut Creek, FL 33066 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Kamera Stone, One Step Ahead Realty, (305) 684-7594. Available from: 05/10/2020. No pets allowed. 2/2 on the 1st Floor with Cherry laminate wood floors in Living room and master and Cermaic tile in the kitchen and 2nd bedroom. Lots of closet space, Updated kitchen with stainless steel applicances, Stackable full size washer/dryer. One assigned parking spot with lots of extra guest spots for additional car. Front door has a screen door for fresh air with a Large living room with door to outside overlooking the lake. Ready to move in ! [ Published 21-Jun-20 / ID 3540459 ]