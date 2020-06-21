All apartments in Coconut Creek
3000 Northwest 42nd Avenue
3000 Northwest 42nd Avenue

3000 Northwest 42nd Avenue · (305) 684-7594
Location

3000 Northwest 42nd Avenue, Coconut Creek, FL 33066
Coral Gate

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
3000 Northwest 42nd Avenue Apt #108, Coconut Creek, FL 33066 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Kamera Stone, One Step Ahead Realty, (305) 684-7594. Available from: 05/10/2020. No pets allowed. 2/2 on the 1st Floor with Cherry laminate wood floors in Living room and master and Cermaic tile in the kitchen and 2nd bedroom. Lots of closet space, Updated kitchen with stainless steel applicances, Stackable full size washer/dryer. One assigned parking spot with lots of extra guest spots for additional car. Front door has a screen door for fresh air with a Large living room with door to outside overlooking the lake. Ready to move in ! [ Published 21-Jun-20 / ID 3540459 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3000 Northwest 42nd Avenue have any available units?
3000 Northwest 42nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coconut Creek, FL.
What amenities does 3000 Northwest 42nd Avenue have?
Some of 3000 Northwest 42nd Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3000 Northwest 42nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3000 Northwest 42nd Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3000 Northwest 42nd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3000 Northwest 42nd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coconut Creek.
Does 3000 Northwest 42nd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3000 Northwest 42nd Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3000 Northwest 42nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3000 Northwest 42nd Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3000 Northwest 42nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 3000 Northwest 42nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3000 Northwest 42nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3000 Northwest 42nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3000 Northwest 42nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3000 Northwest 42nd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3000 Northwest 42nd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3000 Northwest 42nd Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
