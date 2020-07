Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

2 Bedroom Seasonal Rental available now. Unit is located on the second floor , fully carpeted, open kitchen concept with lake view from the patio area. Main bedroom has a full size bed, walk in closet and stall shower. Second bedroom has a daybed that can accommodate overnight guests. Landlord requires a minimum of 5 months for rental. Assoc claim 55+