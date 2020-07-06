All apartments in Clearwater
608 Phoenix Avenue

Location

608 Phoenix Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33756

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
MOVE IN SPECIAL, sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 Phoenix Avenue have any available units?
608 Phoenix Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
Is 608 Phoenix Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
608 Phoenix Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 Phoenix Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 608 Phoenix Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 608 Phoenix Avenue offer parking?
No, 608 Phoenix Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 608 Phoenix Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 608 Phoenix Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 Phoenix Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 608 Phoenix Avenue has a pool.
Does 608 Phoenix Avenue have accessible units?
No, 608 Phoenix Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 608 Phoenix Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 608 Phoenix Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 608 Phoenix Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 608 Phoenix Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

