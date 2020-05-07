2715 VIA CAPRI

Amenities
FURNISHED one bedroom/one bath condo located in the much sought after Grand Venezia at Baywatch. This condo features a private patio with a fantastic view of Tampa Bay. Furnished with Tommy Bahama style furniture, tv's, linens, & kitchenware. Granite counter tops throughout this 3rd floor unit. Amenities include a heated pool/spa, tennis courts, playground & free car wash area. Enjoy walking or jogging the 1.5 paved path overlooking Tampa Bay. The updated fitness center is open 24/7. Attended guard pavilion 24/7.