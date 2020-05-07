All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:28 PM

2715 VIA CAPRI

2715 Via Capri · (727) 415-5210
Location

2715 Via Capri, Clearwater, FL 33764

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 734 · Avail. now

$1,395

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 770 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
car wash area
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
FURNISHED one bedroom/one bath condo located in the much sought after Grand Venezia at Baywatch. This condo features a private patio with a fantastic view of Tampa Bay. Furnished with Tommy Bahama style furniture, tv's, linens, & kitchenware. Granite counter tops throughout this 3rd floor unit. Amenities include a heated pool/spa, tennis courts, playground & free car wash area. Enjoy walking or jogging the 1.5 paved path overlooking Tampa Bay. The updated fitness center is open 24/7. Attended guard pavilion 24/7.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2715 VIA CAPRI have any available units?
2715 VIA CAPRI has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2715 VIA CAPRI have?
Some of 2715 VIA CAPRI's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2715 VIA CAPRI currently offering any rent specials?
2715 VIA CAPRI isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2715 VIA CAPRI pet-friendly?
No, 2715 VIA CAPRI is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 2715 VIA CAPRI offer parking?
No, 2715 VIA CAPRI does not offer parking.
Does 2715 VIA CAPRI have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2715 VIA CAPRI offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2715 VIA CAPRI have a pool?
Yes, 2715 VIA CAPRI has a pool.
Does 2715 VIA CAPRI have accessible units?
No, 2715 VIA CAPRI does not have accessible units.
Does 2715 VIA CAPRI have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2715 VIA CAPRI has units with dishwashers.
