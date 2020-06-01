Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 2078 SUNSET GROVE LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
2078 SUNSET GROVE LANE
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2078 SUNSET GROVE LANE
2078 Sunset Grove Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2078 Sunset Grove Lane, Clearwater, FL 33765
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFUL 2/2 CONDO IN CENTRAL PINELLAS. UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS. NO CARPET IN THIS UNIT. VERY CLEAN AND READY TO MOVE IN.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2078 SUNSET GROVE LANE have any available units?
2078 SUNSET GROVE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Clearwater, FL
.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Clearwater Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2078 SUNSET GROVE LANE have?
Some of 2078 SUNSET GROVE LANE's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2078 SUNSET GROVE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2078 SUNSET GROVE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2078 SUNSET GROVE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2078 SUNSET GROVE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Clearwater
.
Does 2078 SUNSET GROVE LANE offer parking?
No, 2078 SUNSET GROVE LANE does not offer parking.
Does 2078 SUNSET GROVE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2078 SUNSET GROVE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2078 SUNSET GROVE LANE have a pool?
No, 2078 SUNSET GROVE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 2078 SUNSET GROVE LANE have accessible units?
No, 2078 SUNSET GROVE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2078 SUNSET GROVE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2078 SUNSET GROVE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
1100 Apex
1100 West Cleveland Street
Clearwater, FL 33755
Lindru Gardens
711 S Lincoln Ave
Clearwater, FL 33756
Gateway North
2681 Roosevelt Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33760
Genesis
530 Fairwood Ave
Clearwater, FL 33759
Palms of Clearwater
25 N Belcher Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
The Nolen Luxury Apartments
949 Cleveland Street
Clearwater, FL 33756
Chesapeake
2307 Cumberland Cir
Clearwater, FL 33763
Serenity Lane Apartments
2065 N Highland Ave
Clearwater, FL 33755
Similar Pages
Clearwater 1 Bedrooms
Clearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with Gyms
Clearwater Pet Friendly Places
Clearwater Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
St. Petersburg, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FL
Plant City, FL
Spring Hill, FL
Lutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FL
Temple Terrace, FL
Tarpon Springs, FL
Valrico, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Ultimate Medical Academy-Clearwater
Florida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa