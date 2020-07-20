Rent Calculator
2035 Searay Shore Dr
2035 Searay Shore Dr
2035 Searay Shore Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2035 Searay Shore Drive, Clearwater, FL 33763
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
microwave
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Call Thomas R Gaspari at 727 642 3678 for more info on this 2 bedroom townhome.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2035 Searay Shore Dr have any available units?
2035 Searay Shore Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Clearwater, FL
.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Clearwater Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2035 Searay Shore Dr have?
Some of 2035 Searay Shore Dr's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2035 Searay Shore Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2035 Searay Shore Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2035 Searay Shore Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2035 Searay Shore Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Clearwater
.
Does 2035 Searay Shore Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2035 Searay Shore Dr offers parking.
Does 2035 Searay Shore Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2035 Searay Shore Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2035 Searay Shore Dr have a pool?
No, 2035 Searay Shore Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2035 Searay Shore Dr have accessible units?
No, 2035 Searay Shore Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2035 Searay Shore Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2035 Searay Shore Dr has units with dishwashers.
