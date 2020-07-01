All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated January 6 2020 at 8:43 PM

1404 South Arden Avenue

1404 South Arden Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1404 South Arden Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33755

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1404 South Arden Avenue have any available units?
1404 South Arden Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
Is 1404 South Arden Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1404 South Arden Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1404 South Arden Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1404 South Arden Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1404 South Arden Avenue offer parking?
No, 1404 South Arden Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1404 South Arden Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1404 South Arden Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1404 South Arden Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1404 South Arden Avenue has a pool.
Does 1404 South Arden Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1404 South Arden Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1404 South Arden Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1404 South Arden Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1404 South Arden Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1404 South Arden Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

