The District at Clearwater
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:10 AM

The District at Clearwater

Open Now until 6pm
3021 State Road 590 · (727) 945-6471
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
NEW MOVE-IN SPECIAL: Receive $350 off rent! Contact the leasing office to learn more or self-schedule your tour online. NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL & IN PERSON TOUR OPTIONS!
Location

3021 State Road 590, Clearwater, FL 33759

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-430 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,189

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 763 sqft

Unit 5-526 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,189

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 763 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6-631 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,349

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1005 sqft

Unit 4-417 · Avail. Oct 6

$1,349

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1005 sqft

Unit 3-319 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,349

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1005 sqft

See 5+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5-530 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,619

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1192 sqft

Unit 2-224 · Avail. Jul 19

$1,619

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1192 sqft

Unit 5-525 · Avail. Oct 3

$1,619

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1192 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The District at Clearwater.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
concierge
trash valet
yoga
Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Clearwater, FL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities. Located on the corner of Hwy 590 and McMullen Booth, The District Apartments are just minutes away from Safety Harbor as well as all of the shopping, dining and entertainment that nearby St. Petersburg, FL and Tampa, FL have for you to explore. The District offers its residents unique one, two, or three bedroom apartment homes, in addition to exclusive amenities such as a Swimming Pool with Aqua Deck, 24 Hour Fitness Center and Yoga Room, and Stainless Steel Appliances with Dishwasher. With close proximity to Paul B. Stephens Exceptional Student Education Center and the Clearwater Campus of St. Petersburg College, as well as close by beaches and shopping, you cant go wrong living at The District Apartments. Take a swim in our gorgeous pool, stroll through our pet-friendly community, or have a day out in nearby St. Petersburg or Tampa. If you're looking for a home close to Safety Harbor or want to experience the perks of a wonderful apartment home in a convenient location, The District is the place for you in Clearwater, FL. You deserve the very best in apartment living and our community offers an easy, relaxed lifestyle. We invite you to browse our photo gallery and schedule your appointment or drop by and visit us today for your personal tour and see why we say you'll want to make The District your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $750
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, valet trash $25/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for 1 pet, $400 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Other. Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The District at Clearwater have any available units?
The District at Clearwater has 13 units available starting at $1,189 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does The District at Clearwater have?
Some of The District at Clearwater's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The District at Clearwater currently offering any rent specials?
The District at Clearwater is offering the following rent specials: NEW MOVE-IN SPECIAL: Receive $350 off rent! Contact the leasing office to learn more or self-schedule your tour online. NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL & IN PERSON TOUR OPTIONS!
Is The District at Clearwater pet-friendly?
Yes, The District at Clearwater is pet friendly.
Does The District at Clearwater offer parking?
Yes, The District at Clearwater offers parking.
Does The District at Clearwater have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The District at Clearwater offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The District at Clearwater have a pool?
Yes, The District at Clearwater has a pool.
Does The District at Clearwater have accessible units?
No, The District at Clearwater does not have accessible units.
Does The District at Clearwater have units with dishwashers?
No, The District at Clearwater does not have units with dishwashers.
