Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel bathtub oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill package receiving tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park internet access internet cafe playground volleyball court

Our community offers a wide range of amenities and apartment features designed to fit your needs. Our newly-renovated one, two and three bedroom homes boast designer touches such as granite countertops, wood-style flooring, and all new cabinetry and fixtures. Madison at Roosevelt is your gateway to all the best of the Tampa Bay Area. Providing easy access to major commuting routes and relaxing amenities when you return home after a busy day. Our community offers everything you’re looking for.