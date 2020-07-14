Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Madison at Roosevelt.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
internet access
internet cafe
playground
volleyball court
Our community offers a wide range of amenities and apartment features designed to fit your needs. Our newly-renovated one, two and three bedroom homes boast designer touches such as granite countertops, wood-style flooring, and all new cabinetry and fixtures. Madison at Roosevelt is your gateway to all the best of the Tampa Bay Area. Providing easy access to major commuting routes and relaxing amenities when you return home after a busy day. Our community offers everything you’re looking for.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 7-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: Surface lot. Open lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Madison at Roosevelt have any available units?
Madison at Roosevelt has 6 units available starting at $965 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does Madison at Roosevelt have?
Some of Madison at Roosevelt's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Madison at Roosevelt currently offering any rent specials?
Madison at Roosevelt is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Madison at Roosevelt pet-friendly?
Yes, Madison at Roosevelt is pet friendly.
Does Madison at Roosevelt offer parking?
Yes, Madison at Roosevelt offers parking.
Does Madison at Roosevelt have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Madison at Roosevelt offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Madison at Roosevelt have a pool?
Yes, Madison at Roosevelt has a pool.
Does Madison at Roosevelt have accessible units?
No, Madison at Roosevelt does not have accessible units.
Does Madison at Roosevelt have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Madison at Roosevelt has units with dishwashers.