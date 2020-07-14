All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like Madison at Roosevelt.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
Madison at Roosevelt
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:54 AM

Madison at Roosevelt

2738 Roosevelt Blvd · (833) 988-3801
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2738 Roosevelt Blvd, Clearwater, FL 33760

Price and availability

VERIFIED 40 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0406 · Avail. now

$965

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 525 sqft

Unit 0531 · Avail. now

$1,036

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 525 sqft

Unit 0401 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,041

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 525 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Madison at Roosevelt.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
internet access
internet cafe
playground
volleyball court
Our community offers a wide range of amenities and apartment features designed to fit your needs. Our newly-renovated one, two and three bedroom homes boast designer touches such as granite countertops, wood-style flooring, and all new cabinetry and fixtures. Madison at Roosevelt is your gateway to all the best of the Tampa Bay Area. Providing easy access to major commuting routes and relaxing amenities when you return home after a busy day. Our community offers everything you’re looking for.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: Surface lot. Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Madison at Roosevelt have any available units?
Madison at Roosevelt has 6 units available starting at $965 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does Madison at Roosevelt have?
Some of Madison at Roosevelt's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Madison at Roosevelt currently offering any rent specials?
Madison at Roosevelt is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Madison at Roosevelt pet-friendly?
Yes, Madison at Roosevelt is pet friendly.
Does Madison at Roosevelt offer parking?
Yes, Madison at Roosevelt offers parking.
Does Madison at Roosevelt have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Madison at Roosevelt offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Madison at Roosevelt have a pool?
Yes, Madison at Roosevelt has a pool.
Does Madison at Roosevelt have accessible units?
No, Madison at Roosevelt does not have accessible units.
Does Madison at Roosevelt have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Madison at Roosevelt has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Madison at Roosevelt?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Town Place
2545 NE Coachman Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Lindru Gardens
711 S Lincoln Ave
Clearwater, FL 33756
The District at Clearwater
3021 State Road 590
Clearwater, FL 33759
Palms of Clearwater
25 N Belcher Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
City Park Clearwater
101 S Old Coachman Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Prospect Towers
801 Chestnut St
Clearwater, FL 33756
Chesapeake
2307 Cumberland Cir
Clearwater, FL 33763
Serenity Lane Apartments
2065 N Highland Ave
Clearwater, FL 33755

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymClearwater Pet Friendly Places
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity