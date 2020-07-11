30 Apartments for rent in Clearwater, FL with move-in specials
Greetings, one and all, and welcome to the one-stop virtual shop for all your apartment hunting adventures in Clearwater, Florida! Located a hop, skip, and jump from St. Petersburg to the south and Tampa to the east, Clearwater is a popular living locale. Got questions about life in one of the Sunshine State’s most eternally sun-drenched cities? Sure you do. Luckily, we’re here with the answers. So stick with us and you’ll be living the dream in Clearwater in two shakes of an alligator’s tail …
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Clearwater apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Clearwater apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.