30 Apartments for rent in Clearwater, FL with move-in specials

City Guide for Clearwater, FL

Greetings, one and all, and welcome to the one-stop virtual shop for all your apartment hunting adventures in Clearwater, Florida! Located a hop, skip, and jump from St. Petersburg to the south and Tampa to the east, Clearwater is a popular living locale. Got questions about life in one of the Sunshine State’s most eternally sun-drenched cities? Sure you do. Luckily, we’re here with the answers. So stick with us and you’ll be living the dream in Clearwater in two shakes of an alligator’s tail …