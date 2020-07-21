433 Misty Oaks Run

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park on-site laundry parking garage

BEAUTIFUL HOME IN GATED LAKE GRIFFIN ESTATES!



This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house is great for a family as it is in walking distance to great Seminole county schools. It features updates throughout including granite counter tops, tile flooring, freshly painted exterior and interior. All appliances are included. There is plenty of storage room in the oversized two car garage. This open floor plan has plenty of space for the whole family. Walking paths, kids park and a dog park just outside the neighborhood. Come live in a family friendly community!



Please note that there is a one time HOA Application Fee of $50.00 per adult to be submitted once you are selected for tenancy.

BEAUTIFUL GATED COMMUNITY WITH WALKING TRAILS!



Qualifications: Each adult will need to complete an online application at www.rentlpg.com. There is a $100 non-refundable application fee per adult. We look for credit score of 600+, no history of evictions and income equaling at least 3 times the rent. Please note the security deposit is also equal to one month's rent and will be required after approval.