Last updated July 20 2020 at 11:55 PM

433 Misty Oaks Run

433 Misty Oaks Run · (321) 244-2542
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

433 Misty Oaks Run, Casselberry, FL 32707

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,775

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL HOME IN GATED LAKE GRIFFIN ESTATES!

This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house is great for a family as it is in walking distance to great Seminole county schools. It features updates throughout including granite counter tops, tile flooring, freshly painted exterior and interior. All appliances are included. There is plenty of storage room in the oversized two car garage. This open floor plan has plenty of space for the whole family. Walking paths, kids park and a dog park just outside the neighborhood. Come live in a family friendly community!

Please note that there is a one time HOA Application Fee of $50.00 per adult to be submitted once you are selected for tenancy.
BEAUTIFUL GATED COMMUNITY WITH WALKING TRAILS!

Qualifications: Each adult will need to complete an online application at www.rentlpg.com. There is a $100 non-refundable application fee per adult. We look for credit score of 600+, no history of evictions and income equaling at least 3 times the rent. Please note the security deposit is also equal to one month's rent and will be required after approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 433 Misty Oaks Run have any available units?
433 Misty Oaks Run has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
What amenities does 433 Misty Oaks Run have?
Some of 433 Misty Oaks Run's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 433 Misty Oaks Run currently offering any rent specials?
433 Misty Oaks Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 433 Misty Oaks Run pet-friendly?
Yes, 433 Misty Oaks Run is pet friendly.
Does 433 Misty Oaks Run offer parking?
Yes, 433 Misty Oaks Run offers parking.
Does 433 Misty Oaks Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 433 Misty Oaks Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 433 Misty Oaks Run have a pool?
No, 433 Misty Oaks Run does not have a pool.
Does 433 Misty Oaks Run have accessible units?
No, 433 Misty Oaks Run does not have accessible units.
Does 433 Misty Oaks Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 433 Misty Oaks Run has units with dishwashers.
