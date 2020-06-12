229 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Casselberry, FL

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
25 Units Available
Newport Colony Apartments
1166 Pointe Newport Terrace, Casselberry, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,522
1266 sqft
Schools in the area: English Estates Elementary, Lake Forrest Preparatory School. Close to Lake Jesup Stormwater Project, Casselberry Square, Lake Howell. Pet-friendly apartments with 2 pools, spa, fitness center, pet area, scenic jogging trail, children's play area, picnic pavilion, tennis & volleyball courts.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
38 Units Available
Sole at Casselberry
3851 Grandpine Way, Casselberry, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1325 sqft
Resort style apartments with luxury finishes, including gourmet kitchens and quartz countertops. Enjoy amenities including the large pool, coffee bar, yoga classes, and shuffleboard courts. Pet friendly!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Casselberry Country Club
6 Units Available
The Palms at Casselberry
400 Sandpiper Ln, Casselberry, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,564
1298 sqft
Welcome home to The Palms Apartments in Casselberry, FL. Tucked away in a quiet residential area of Casselberry, yet conveniently close to transit plus shopping and dining - The Palms at Casselberry is the perfect choice for your next apartment home.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
20 Units Available
Integra Lakes
3160 Integra Lakes Lane, Casselberry, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1298 sqft
Thorton Park and the Altamonte Mall are just minutes from this vibrant property. The variety of amenities include a game room, pool, gym, dog park and clubhouse. Units have stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
35 Units Available
The Harbor at Lake Howell
1280 Vinings Ln, Casselberry, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,642
1330 sqft
A great place to call home, this lakefront community offers spacious floorplans, updated kitchens, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wood plank flooring as well as large closets.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1490 Seminola Blvd
1490 Seminola Boulevard, Casselberry, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1555 sqft
BEAUTY - NAIL - MASSAGE SALON / OFFICE SPACE FOR RENT (CASSELBERRY) - Prime Commercial Space For Rent. This Former Beauty Salon features multiple work stations. a hair washing station and 3 private rooms which can be used for Massage.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
292 Drosdick Drive
292 Drosdick Drive, Casselberry, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1499 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
1 Unit Available
1090 Landmark Ln
1090 Landmark Lane, Casselberry, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1136 sqft
Available 5/1/2020. Lawn maintenance is $50 per month. Very nice 3 bedrooms single-family home. Few mins away from Winter Springs Elementary, close to Advent health central care and lots of other shopping. Peaceful and quiet community.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Casselberry Country Club
1 Unit Available
191 S TRIPLET LAKE DRIVE
191 South Triplet Lake Drive, Casselberry, FL
This lovely 4 bed 2 bath home sits on nearly an acre of lake property. The front of the home faces the rolling hills of Casselberry Golf Course at the 10th fairway. 65 feet of lakefront on beautiful Lake Triplet; part of a 5 lake chain.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
695 N WINTER PARK DRIVE
695 Winter Park Drive, Casselberry, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1188 sqft
Available this minute…. Kitchen includes: ample counter space, eat-in space, range and refrigerator.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
538 CASCADE CIRCLE
538 Cascade Circle, Casselberry, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1271 sqft
Terrific 3 bedroom 2 bath one story condo available in the heart of Casselberry. The Summit Village community is nicely tucked away but extremely close to all major shopping and roadways.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
451 TULIP TRAIL
451 Tulip Trail, Casselberry, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1716 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedrooms/2 full baths, There is plenty of room for everyone, and even a bonus Florida room that can be use as a game room, or additional living area. Freshly painted and new laminated floors.

1 of 16

Last updated February 7 at 05:16pm
Goldenrod
1 Unit Available
1729 Puritan Avenue
1729 Puritan Avenue, Casselberry, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1560 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 1 mile of Casselberry
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
35 Units Available
Park at Laurel Oaks
1 Laurel Oaks Drive, Winter Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,383
1273 sqft
Welcome home to The Park at Laurel Oaks – a picturesque community tucked away in the heart of Winter Springs, FL. Enjoy the perfect balance of comfort, convenience and value at The Park of Laurel Oaks.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 12 at 06:23pm
$
8 Units Available
Watervue at Longwood
907 Tidewater Ln, Longwood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1538 sqft
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! Now Open - Brand New Apartment Homes Discover a new level of comfort at WaterVue at Longwood Apartments, conveniently located off of U.S.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
43 Units Available
Venue at Winter Park
5 Autumn Breeze Way, Winter Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1270 sqft
Great location for commuters close to highways 417, 408, and I-4. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community amenities include 24-hour maintenance, carport, pool, and playground.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 06:07pm
Goldenrod
6 Units Available
Affinity at Winter Park
600 N Semoran Blvd, Winter Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1400 sqft
Close to Aloma Shopping Center and Wood Park. Spacious walk-in closets in all apartments. Residents have full access to an on-site gym and swimming pool. Community offers BBQ and picnic areas for outdoor dining.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
2717 Amsden Road
2717 Amsden Road, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1909 sqft
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease, terms and conditions apply upon move in. This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Deer Run
1 Unit Available
396 Copperstone Circle
396 Copperstone Circle, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1232 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1531 Pickwood Avenue
1531 Pickwood Avenue, Fern Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
2012 sqft
3/2 town home in Lake of the Woods - This amazing two story town home has a spacious floor plan with lots of storage and 2 closets in the master bedroom including a walk in closet.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Goldenrod
1 Unit Available
1494 Brazilian Lane
1494 Brazilian Lane, Goldenrod, FL
Beautiful 4/2 home FOR RENT located in highly sought after Eastbrook neighborhood of Winter Park! Move in ready! - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Highlands
1 Unit Available
280 Moree Loop
280 Moree Loop, Winter Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1187 sqft
280 Moree Loop Available 07/17/20 GREAT CONDO IN WINTER SPRINGS - ENJOY LIVING IN THE GREAT CONDO IN WINTER SPRINGS!! Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath 2nd story Townhome condo!! Upgraded stainless steel in kitchen including smooth top range, frost

1 of 103

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
410 Wexham Court
410 Wexham Ct, Seminole County, FL
Brand new Home Never Lived In 4 Bedroom 3 full 2 half Bathroom 3,1450 SF - This 4 bedroom 3.5 bath 3,145 SF three car garage Home is located in Seminole County in a small subdivision of Wexham Court in Casselberry off E.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Orlando
1 Unit Available
108 Burgos Road
108 Burgos Road, Winter Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1075 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,075 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

June 2020 Casselberry Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Casselberry Rent Report. Casselberry rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Casselberry rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Casselberry rents decline sharply over the past month

Casselberry rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Casselberry stand at $1,088 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,303 for a two-bedroom. Casselberry's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents falling across the Orlando Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Casselberry over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Orlando metro, 7 of them have seen prices fall. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Winter Springs has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,346, while one-bedrooms go for $1,124.
    • Over the past year, Altamonte Springs has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 2.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,251, while one-bedrooms go for $1,045.
    • Oviedo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,554; rents decreased 0.9% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
    • St. Cloud has the least expensive rents in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,011; rents grew 0.1% over the past month and 1.3% over the past year.

    Casselberry rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Casselberry, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Casselberry is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in Jacksonville and 0.2% in Miami.
    • Casselberry's median two-bedroom rent of $1,303 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% increase in Casselberry.
    • While Casselberry's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Casselberry than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Casselberry.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Orlando
    $1,070
    $1,280
    -0.8%
    -1.5%
    Kissimmee
    $1,040
    $1,250
    -0.7%
    -0.1%
    Sanford
    $980
    $1,170
    -0.7%
    1.1%
    Apopka
    $970
    $1,160
    0.3%
    -0.3%
    Altamonte Springs
    $1,040
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    -2.7%
    Ocoee
    $1,240
    $1,480
    -2%
    -0.4%
    St. Cloud
    $840
    $1,010
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Oviedo
    $1,300
    $1,550
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    Winter Springs
    $1,120
    $1,350
    -1.1%
    3.5%
    Winter Park
    $1,030
    $1,240
    -1.2%
    -1.4%
    Casselberry
    $1,090
    $1,300
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Maitland
    $1,120
    $1,340
    -1.3%
    -2.3%
    Lake Mary
    $1,330
    $1,600
    -1.3%
    -0.4%
    Mount Dora
    $870
    $1,040
    -0.1%
    2.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

