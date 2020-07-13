Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:28 PM

85 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Casselberry, FL

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
22 Units Available
Radius Winter Park
100 Reflections Cir, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
914 sqft
Create your dream life at Radius Winter Park! Our spacious and unique one and two-bedroom apartment homes offer everything you need.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
6 Units Available
Casselberry Country Club
The Palms at Casselberry
400 Sandpiper Ln, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$966
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,586
1298 sqft
Welcome home to The Palms Apartments in Casselberry, FL. Tucked away in a quiet residential area of Casselberry, yet conveniently close to transit plus shopping and dining - The Palms at Casselberry is the perfect choice for your next apartment home.

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
618 Kenwick Cir Apt 204
618 Kenwick Circle, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
856 sqft
Spacious 1 Bed 1 Bath condo for rent $995 monthly (Water, Sewer and Trash INCLUDED!) Interior Amenities Include: Refrigerator Stove Dishwasher Washer and Dryer *Vinyl Flooring *Tile Flooring Community Amenities Include: Fitness Center Pool Tennis

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
622 Kenwick Cir Apt 203
622 Kenwick Circle, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
856 sqft
Spacious 1 Bed 1 Bath condo for rent $995 monthly (Water, Sewer and Trash INCLUDED!) Interior Amenities Include: Refrigerator Stove Dishwasher Washer and Dryer *Vinyl Flooring *Tile Flooring Community Amenities Include: Fitness Center Pool Tennis

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2520 Caper Lane #102
2520 Caper Lane, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
757 sqft
1 bedroom 1 Bathroom Winter Park/Maitland - This one bedroom 1 bath in located in the Carrington Park community on the edge of Maitland and winter park.

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
600 Kenwick Cir
600 Kenwick Circle, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
856 sqft
Spacious 1 Bed 1 Bath condo for rent $995 (Water, Sewer and Trash INCLUDED!) Interior Amenities Include: Refrigerator Stove Dishwasher Washer and Dryer *Vinyl Flooring *Tile Flooring Community Amenities Include: Fitness Center Pool Tennis

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
559 FLEMMING WAY
559 Fleming Way, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
550 sqft
Great 1 bedroom 1 bath condo located on the second floor. Community located near major shopping, restaurants and roadways.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
468 Banyon Tree Circle #206
468 Banyon Tree Circle, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
759 sqft
1/1 Beautiful - Spacious - Second Floor Unit in Carrington Park - 1/1 Upper Condo in the Carrington Park Condominium Community.
Results within 1 mile of Casselberry
Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
11 Units Available
Advenir at Magnolia
210 Welcome Way, Fern Park, FL
Studio
$875
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,005
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Advenir at Magnolia is a friendly community located a short distance from Altamonte Mall and The Florida Hospital. Units feature washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors, fireplaces, and dishwashers. The community is pet-friendly.
Last updated July 10 at 08:57pm
5 Units Available
Mosswood Apartments
101 Mosswood Cir, Winter Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$920
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
At Mosswood, you'll find comfortable apartments with washer/dryer connections & extra storage. We're located just north of Orlando in Winter Springs, FL.
Last updated July 13 at 12:02pm
6 Units Available
Goldenrod
Affinity at Winter Park
600 N Semoran Blvd, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1400 sqft
Close to Aloma Shopping Center and Wood Park. Spacious walk-in closets in all apartments. Residents have full access to an on-site gym and swimming pool. Community offers BBQ and picnic areas for outdoor dining.

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Goldenrod
4816 Tangerine Ave
4816 Tangerine Avenue, Goldenrod, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
731 sqft
4816 Tangerine Ave Available 07/15/20 Winter Park Condo AVAILABLE JULY 15th! - This 1 bedroom 1 bath is in an established neighborhood. All Kitchen appliances, living room/dining area combo, inside utility room with washer and dryer included.

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
3040 Aloma Ave
3040 Aloma Avenue, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
$965
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 08/07/20 1 bed/1bath AUGUST 7th ONLY $965 - Property Id: 308182 Our unique apartment community has so much to offer! Water, sewer, valet trash service, and pest control included in your rent. Central Air/Heat 2 sparkling pools 24-hr.

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
2174 Sharp Court
2174 Sharp Court, Fern Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$944
528 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service. Contact us for more information on this and other properties that are just what you are looking for! Convenience, affordability and comfortable living can be yours.
Results within 5 miles of Casselberry
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
39 Units Available
Lake Lotus Club
The Ashford At Altamonte Springs
520 Terraceview Cv, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$993
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,624
1395 sqft
Although Maitland Center is nearby, this community is still located far enough from the tourism areas to remain tranquil. There's an onsite hot tub, tennis court and gym. Apartments have fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 7 at 03:07pm
11 Units Available
Villa Del Mar
500 Sabal Palm Circle, Altamonte Springs, FL
Studio
$875
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
922 sqft
Be prepared for a life of luxury in your own Oasis. The newest community in Sarasota, Florida, the Oasis at Sarasota will feature plenty of indulgences.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
8 Units Available
Promenade at Uptown
375 Palm Springs Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$983
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,237
968 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
30 Units Available
Retreat at Valencia
8413 Valencia Village Lane, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$905
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,396
1201 sqft
This spacious community is close to Waterford Lakes Town Center, SR-408 and SR-417. Apartments offer open floor plans, large kitchens and energy-efficient appliances. On-site fitness studio, Wi-Fi hotspot and pool with a sundeck.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
26 Units Available
Central Place at Winter Park
7000 University Blvd, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
949 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1178 sqft
Located just minutes from State Road 436, the East/West Expressway and The Greenway. In-unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community features pool, bike storage, parking and clubhouse.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
20 Units Available
Lakeside at Winter Park
3935 Sutton Place Blvd, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$980
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
974 sqft
Peaceful community with gated access, pristine pool and lovely Zen garden. Near Route 417, Route 408 and I-4, short drive to downtown Orlando. Easy walk to Full Sail University and Harbor Park.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
20 Units Available
Azalea Park
Royal Isles Apartments
803 Don Quixote Ave, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1244 sqft
Beautifully designed, conveniently located and loaded with luxury amenities, our gorgeous Royal Isles Apartments in Orlando, Florida have everything you look for in a place to call home.

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
305 Wymore Rd 111
305 Wymore Road, Seminole County, FL
1 Bedroom
$935
650 sqft
Unit 111 Available 07/15/20 1/1 first floor condo in Altamonte Springs - Property Id: 312531 1/1 condo on first floor. Complete tile in this unit. Comes with washer and dryer. In the heart of Altamonte Springs, Water, trash, sewer included in rent.

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Eatonville
200 S. West Street #37
200 West Street, Eatonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
764 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Located in the historic town of Eatonville - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath located in a historic community. Close to shops, restaurants, and I4. (RLNE5795326)

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
316 Scottsdale Square
316 Scottsdale Square, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1085 sqft
WINTER PARK CONDO--MINUTES FROM UCF, FULL SAIL - *WINTER PARK WOODS* Spacious 2 bedroom 1.5 bath, 2 story condominium.

July 2020 Casselberry Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Casselberry Rent Report. Casselberry rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Casselberry rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Casselberry rents decline sharply over the past month

Casselberry rents have declined 0.8% over the past month, but have remained steady in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Casselberry stand at $1,079 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,293 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Casselberry's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, but trails the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Orlando Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Casselberry throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have fallen in 7 of of the largest 10 cities in the Orlando metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Oviedo has the most expensive rents in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,556; the city has also seen rent growth of 0.1% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Altamonte Springs has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.8%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,247, while one-bedrooms go for $1,041.
    • St. Cloud has the least expensive rents in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,012; rents grew 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.

    Casselberry rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Casselberry has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Casselberry is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville.
    • Casselberry's median two-bedroom rent of $1,293 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Casselberry remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Nashville (+0.7%), Norfolk (+0.5%), Austin (+-0.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,164, $960, and $1,452 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Casselberry than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Casselberry.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Orlando
    $1,060
    $1,270
    -0.7%
    -2.9%
    Kissimmee
    $1,030
    $1,230
    -0.9%
    -1.8%
    Sanford
    $980
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Apopka
    $970
    $1,160
    -0.1%
    -1.2%
    Altamonte Springs
    $1,040
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    -3.8%
    Ocoee
    $1,200
    $1,440
    -2.7%
    -3.1%
    St. Cloud
    $840
    $1,010
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Oviedo
    $1,300
    $1,560
    0.1%
    -2.1%
    Winter Springs
    $1,120
    $1,340
    -0.6%
    1.6%
    Winter Park
    $1,030
    $1,240
    0
    -1.9%
    Casselberry
    $1,080
    $1,290
    -0.8%
    0
    Maitland
    $1,120
    $1,340
    -0.6%
    -3.8%
    Lake Mary
    $1,320
    $1,590
    -0.6%
    -1.7%
    Mount Dora
    $870
    $1,040
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

