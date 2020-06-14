Apartment List
165 Apartments for rent in Casselberry, FL with garage

Casselberry apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
38 Units Available
Sole at Casselberry
3851 Grandpine Way, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,208
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1325 sqft
Resort style apartments with luxury finishes, including gourmet kitchens and quartz countertops. Enjoy amenities including the large pool, coffee bar, yoga classes, and shuffleboard courts. Pet friendly!
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
21 Units Available
Integra Lakes
3160 Integra Lakes Lane, Casselberry, FL
Studio
$1,035
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,215
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1138 sqft
Thorton Park and the Altamonte Mall are just minutes from this vibrant property. The variety of amenities include a game room, pool, gym, dog park and clubhouse. Units have stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
35 Units Available
The Harbor at Lake Howell
1280 Vinings Ln, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,102
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,642
1330 sqft
A great place to call home, this lakefront community offers spacious floorplans, updated kitchens, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wood plank flooring as well as large closets.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
451 TULIP TRAIL
451 Tulip Trail, Casselberry, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1716 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedrooms/2 full baths, There is plenty of room for everyone, and even a bonus Florida room that can be use as a game room, or additional living area. Freshly painted and new laminated floors.
Results within 1 mile of Casselberry
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
38 Units Available
Park at Laurel Oaks
1 Laurel Oaks Drive, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$968
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,383
1273 sqft
Welcome home to The Park at Laurel Oaks – a picturesque community tucked away in the heart of Winter Springs, FL. Enjoy the perfect balance of comfort, convenience and value at The Park of Laurel Oaks.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Goldenrod
10 Units Available
Stonecastle
2015 New Stonecastle Ter, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,091
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartment homes with hardwood flooring, granite counters, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Fully equipped grounds feature pools, gym, business center and clubhouse. Ideal location close to all of the amenities of downtown Orlando.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Goldenrod
30 Units Available
Bishop Park
3250 Bishop Park Dr, Goldenrod, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,097
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1010 sqft
Relaxed, tropical setting just minutes from downtown Orlando. 1-2 bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, private patios/balconies and Roman tubs. Complex boasts gorgeous pool area, summer kitchen, wet bar and more.
Last updated June 14 at 01:10am
8 Units Available
Watervue at Longwood
907 Tidewater Ln, Longwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1538 sqft
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! Now Open - Brand New Apartment Homes Discover a new level of comfort at WaterVue at Longwood Apartments, conveniently located off of U.S.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
3512 PREMIER DRIVE
3512 Premier Drive, Seminole County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,925
1843 sqft
Lovely 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Howell Cove Sub-division. This home boasts a spacious fenced corner lot with screened pool. Inside open floor plan with eat in kitchen, stainless appliances and granite counter tops. Inside washer & Dryer.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
410 Wexham Court
410 Wexham Ct, Seminole County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3145 sqft
Brand new Home Never Lived In 4 Bedroom 3 full 2 half Bathroom 3,1450 SF - This 4 bedroom 3.5 bath 3,145 SF three car garage Home is located in Seminole County in a small subdivision of Wexham Court in Casselberry off E.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Goldenrod
1 Unit Available
2317 Conifer Avenue
2317 Conifer Avenue, Goldenrod, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
1726 sqft
4/2 in Desirable Winter Park location! For Sale or Rent!!! - HOME SWEET HOME! You will feel right at home the moment you step in. Spacious formal living area, leads back to the charming dining area.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2108 Abercorn Court
2108 Abercorn Court, Fern Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1252 sqft
2108 Abercorn Court Available 07/15/20 CASSELBERRY: Townhome in Devon Place - AVAILABLE JULY 15th! Beautiful 2 story town home built in 2005 is in the heart of Casselberry! This home offers 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms plus a half bath downstairs,

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1531 Pickwood Avenue
1531 Pickwood Avenue, Fern Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
2012 sqft
3/2 town home in Lake of the Woods - This amazing two story town home has a spacious floor plan with lots of storage and 2 closets in the master bedroom including a walk in closet.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Goldenrod
1 Unit Available
1494 Brazilian Lane
1494 Brazilian Lane, Goldenrod, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1570 sqft
Beautiful 4/2 home FOR RENT located in highly sought after Eastbrook neighborhood of Winter Park! Move in ready! - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Deer Run
1 Unit Available
100 PINESONG DRIVE
100 Pinesong Drive, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1542 sqft
This 3 bedrooms 2 bath's villa is located in Casselberry!!! Open floor plan with a small sunroom, large open kitchen, 2 car garage attached and lots of room. The community includes a Community Pool, Tennis Courts, Clubhouse as well.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Deer Run
1 Unit Available
115 DOE COURT
115 Doe Court, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1306 sqft
CENTRALLY LOCATED THIS 3 BEDROOM/2 BATHROOM IS PERFECT FOR FAMILY LIFE OR ENTERTAINING. IN QUIET CUL-DE-SAC, CORNER LOT THIS HOME OFFERS A REMODELED SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERS AND EVEN A WINE FRIDGE.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1024 CINNAMON FERN COURT
1024 Cinnamon Fern Court, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1814 sqft
A Beautiful pond-view single family house in the highly desirable gated community of OAKHURST RESERVE.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
728 LAKE HOWELL ROAD
728 Lake Howell Road, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1800 sqft
Move-In Ready Completely Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home with NEW EVEYRTHING. Nice layout with a redone kitchen and a huge master bedroom suite with a private bathroom and walk-in closet.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
137 FAIRWAY TEN DRIVE
137 Fairway Ten Drive, Seminole County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
1793 sqft
Great home in the quiet neighborhood of Deer Run. 4 bedroom/2 bathroom home located on a cul-de-sac. Beautiful new wood-look tile, and renovated master bathroom has double-sinks and walk in closet in the master-bedroom.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
227 Lochmond Drive
227 Lochmond Drive, Fern Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1188 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1199 SAWMILL COURT
1199 Sawmill Court, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,463
1536 sqft
Live in this Winter Park home on Cul-de-sac includes 3 bed, 2 bath, kitchen appliances, W/D hookups, carpet & ceramic flooring, screened-in porch, large back yard.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
2924 SCARLET ROAD
2924 Scarlet Road, Orange County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2475 sqft
This Large 4 bedroom home is located in the neighborhood of Winter Park! Come and see this home that includes a formal living room and dining room. From the kitchen you can enjoy a full view to another dining area, family room and spacious backyard.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1022 CHOKECHERRY DRIVE
1022 Chokecherry Drive, Winter Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,798
1764 sqft
WONDERFUL LOCATION! SPACIOUS TUSKAWILLA HOME!! OPEN KITCHEN WITH LARGE BREAKFAST NOOK! From kitchen step down to extra large living area with WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE! 2 sets of French doors on each side of fireplace leak to screened in porch & back

Last updated April 1 at 05:56am
1 Unit Available
1437 Auburn Green Loop
1437 Auburn Green Loop, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1600 sqft
Beautiful, 3BD/2BA Home in Winter Park- Priced to Rent! - This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,600 square foot home is located in Winter Park! Call this property home and enjoy an open and spacious floor plan that includes vaulted ceilings, wood
City Guide for Casselberry, FL

Greetings, Gator State apartment hunters, and welcome to your Casselberry, Florida virtual leasing headquarters! Situated 10 miles north of Orlando in super-scenic Seminole County, Casselberry lays claim to some of the best apartment deals you’ll find in the entire state. Looking to land the apartment of your dreams in Casselberry, Florida? Then start digging into the listings in this nifty little apartment guide we’ve pieced together, and you’ll be kicking back in the perfect Casselberry apa...

Having trouble with Craigslist Casselberry? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

For such a small city (only 7.1 square miles), Casselberry plays host to a surprising number of apartments, townhouses, and rental homes. Studio apartments and one-bedroom units are available in both Casselberry and neighboring Fern Park in the $600-$700 range, and even spacious luxury rentals typically go for only about a grand.

Waiting lists are extremely rare, and move-in specials pop up frequently, so feel free to shop the market leisurely before deciding which Casselberry, Florida apartment is right for you. Fortunately, amenities in Casselberry, Florida apartments for rent tend to be top-notch and often include in-unit washers and dryers, modern interiors, swimming pools, gyms, clubhouses, covered parking, free Wi-Fi, some utilities paid, and more. Just come equipped with the renting basics (two forms of I.D., proof of income, a list of previous residences, and a cosigner if you have a splotchy renting history), and you’ll be living it up with the Sunshine State’s finest before you know it!

Surrounded by 30-plus lakes and ponds and playing host to 17 city parks and tons of spaces with scenic views, Casselberry is truly a nature lover’s paradise. Throw a smattering of dive bars to appease the night owls into the equation, and a close proximity to Orlando, and we get the feeling you’ll soon be loving life in Seminole County!

So why delay? Start clicking away, because we’re pretty darned sure the apartment of your dreams is right around the bend. Best of luck and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Casselberry, FL

Casselberry apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

