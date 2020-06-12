Apartment List
/
FL
/
casselberry
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:36 AM

155 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Casselberry, FL

Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
20 Units Available
Integra Lakes
3160 Integra Lakes Lane, Casselberry, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1138 sqft
Thorton Park and the Altamonte Mall are just minutes from this vibrant property. The variety of amenities include a game room, pool, gym, dog park and clubhouse. Units have stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
25 Units Available
Newport Colony Apartments
1166 Pointe Newport Terrace, Casselberry, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1030 sqft
Schools in the area: English Estates Elementary, Lake Forrest Preparatory School. Close to Lake Jesup Stormwater Project, Casselberry Square, Lake Howell. Pet-friendly apartments with 2 pools, spa, fitness center, pet area, scenic jogging trail, children's play area, picnic pavilion, tennis & volleyball courts.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
37 Units Available
Sole at Casselberry
3851 Grandpine Way, Casselberry, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1119 sqft
Resort style apartments with luxury finishes, including gourmet kitchens and quartz countertops. Enjoy amenities including the large pool, coffee bar, yoga classes, and shuffleboard courts. Pet friendly!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 06:29am
17 Units Available
Reserve at Lake Irene
1450 Sunshadow Dr, Casselberry, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
988 sqft
Lighted tennis court, dog grooming station and gourmet coffee bar. Units with patios or balconies, tailor-made cabinets and washer and dryers. Located close to schools, the Spring Hammock Preserve and Highway 17.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Casselberry Country Club
7 Units Available
The Palms at Casselberry
400 Sandpiper Ln, Casselberry, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1081 sqft
Welcome home to The Palms Apartments in Casselberry, FL. Tucked away in a quiet residential area of Casselberry, yet conveniently close to transit plus shopping and dining - The Palms at Casselberry is the perfect choice for your next apartment home.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
29 Units Available
Radius Winter Park
100 Reflections Cir, Casselberry, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
914 sqft
Create your dream life at Radius Winter Park! Our spacious and unique one and two-bedroom apartment homes offer everything you need.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
37 Units Available
The Harbor at Lake Howell
1280 Vinings Ln, Casselberry, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1140 sqft
A great place to call home, this lakefront community offers spacious floorplans, updated kitchens, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wood plank flooring as well as large closets.

1 of 2

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
644 Kenwick Cir Unit 104
644 Kenwick Circle, Casselberry, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1126 sqft
Charming 2/2 in Casselberry! - This property will be available mid June. Add yourself to the waiting list by using the link below. Once this property becomes available for showings, you will be notified via email.

1 of 19

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
648 Kenwick Cir Apt 202
648 Kenwick Circle, Casselberry, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1142 sqft
Spacious 2 Bed 2 Bath condo for rent $1195/month (Water, Sewer and Trash INCLUDED!) Interior Amenities Include: Refrigerator Stove Dishwasher Washer and Dryer *Vinyl Flooring *Tile Flooring Community Amenities Include: Fitness Center Pool Tennis
Results within 1 mile of Casselberry
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
42 Units Available
Venue at Winter Park
5 Autumn Breeze Way, Winter Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
976 sqft
Great location for commuters close to highways 417, 408, and I-4. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community amenities include 24-hour maintenance, carport, pool, and playground.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
36 Units Available
Park at Laurel Oaks
1 Laurel Oaks Drive, Winter Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1099 sqft
Welcome home to The Park at Laurel Oaks – a picturesque community tucked away in the heart of Winter Springs, FL. Enjoy the perfect balance of comfort, convenience and value at The Park of Laurel Oaks.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
$
Goldenrod
27 Units Available
Bishop Park
3250 Bishop Park Dr, Goldenrod, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1010 sqft
Relaxed, tropical setting just minutes from downtown Orlando. 1-2 bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, private patios/balconies and Roman tubs. Complex boasts gorgeous pool area, summer kitchen, wet bar and more.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Goldenrod
10 Units Available
Stonecastle
2015 New Stonecastle Ter, Winter Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1091 sqft
Luxury apartment homes with hardwood flooring, granite counters, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Fully equipped grounds feature pools, gym, business center and clubhouse. Ideal location close to all of the amenities of downtown Orlando.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
15 Units Available
Latitude 28
828 Orienta Ave, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
915 sqft
Easte Pointe at Altamonte Springs offers a classic modern Floridian apartment setting with palm trees, wide lawns and two resort-style swimming pools. Apartments have newly renovated interiors with stylish wood flooring and open kitchens.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 06:38am
Goldenrod
6 Units Available
Affinity at Winter Park
600 N Semoran Blvd, Winter Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
1180 sqft
Close to Aloma Shopping Center and Wood Park. Spacious walk-in closets in all apartments. Residents have full access to an on-site gym and swimming pool. Community offers BBQ and picnic areas for outdoor dining.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 02:03am
1 Unit Available
1743 Semoran North Circle
1743 Semoran North Circle, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1171 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service. Contact us for more information on this and other properties that are just what you are looking for! Located in Winter Park, Florida, We provide optimum comfort and ease of living.

1 of 19

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
484 Green Spring Cir
484 Green Spring Circle, Winter Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1344 sqft
484 Green Spring Cir Available 07/01/20 Upscale Townhome - __Great Family Neighborhood__ PRE-LEASING THIS HOME FOR JUNE 2019 (Sorry no showings until after May 18th) ~COMPLETE AN APPLICATION TO RESERVE IT NOW~ Welcome, Home! This townhome community

1 of 16

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
2108 Abercorn Court
2108 Abercorn Court, Fern Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1252 sqft
2108 Abercorn Court Available 07/15/20 CASSELBERRY: Townhome in Devon Place - AVAILABLE JULY 15th! Beautiful 2 story town home built in 2005 is in the heart of Casselberry! This home offers 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms plus a half bath downstairs,

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Goldenrod
1 Unit Available
223 STEFANIK ROAD
223 Stefanik Road, Goldenrod, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1191 sqft
223 Stefanik Road - Winter Park - 2 bedroom 2 bath 1/2 duplex with 1 car carport. Fenced yard and spacious bedrooms. New exterior paint.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
2303 SUN VALLEY CIRCLE
2303 Sun Valley Circle, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1173 sqft
Really nice one story, 2bed/2bath condo in Winter Park. The complex has a community swimming pool, clubhouse, and 2 tennis courts.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
107 CORY LANE
107 Cory Lane, Winter Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
938 sqft
Cozy 2 bedrooms 2 baths unit on the second floor. Screened porch! Close to SR 434 and Moss Road!
Results within 5 miles of Casselberry
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Colonial Town Center
47 Units Available
Linden Audubon Park
990 Warehouse Rd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1165 sqft
Lavish units have oversized windows and stainless steel appliances. Spa-inspired bathrooms. Exercise in the two-story gym. Located within walking distance of Orlando Fashion Square. Easy access to Cady Way Trail.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 06:31am
Lockhart
40 Units Available
The Grand Reserve at Maitland
1939 Grand Isle Cir, Lockhart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1140 sqft
Just eight miles from downtown Orlando, The Grand Reserve at Maitland Park lets you live comfortably and still tap into the excitement of the city.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 12 at 06:33am
$
Goldenrod
45 Units Available
Vintage Winter Park
7490 Dwell Well Way, Winter Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1107 sqft
We're OPEN & can't wait to see you by appointment! For a limited time, receive six weeks free plus a $99 Look & Lease Special! *See agent for details. Modern living is coming to Winter Park.

June 2020 Casselberry Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Casselberry Rent Report. Casselberry rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Casselberry rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Casselberry Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Casselberry Rent Report. Casselberry rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Casselberry rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Casselberry rents decline sharply over the past month

Casselberry rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Casselberry stand at $1,088 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,303 for a two-bedroom. Casselberry's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents falling across the Orlando Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Casselberry over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Orlando metro, 7 of them have seen prices fall. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Winter Springs has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,346, while one-bedrooms go for $1,124.
    • Over the past year, Altamonte Springs has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 2.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,251, while one-bedrooms go for $1,045.
    • Oviedo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,554; rents decreased 0.9% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
    • St. Cloud has the least expensive rents in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,011; rents grew 0.1% over the past month and 1.3% over the past year.

    Casselberry rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Casselberry, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Casselberry is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in Jacksonville and 0.2% in Miami.
    • Casselberry's median two-bedroom rent of $1,303 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% increase in Casselberry.
    • While Casselberry's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Casselberry than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Casselberry.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Orlando
    $1,070
    $1,280
    -0.8%
    -1.5%
    Kissimmee
    $1,040
    $1,250
    -0.7%
    -0.1%
    Sanford
    $980
    $1,170
    -0.7%
    1.1%
    Apopka
    $970
    $1,160
    0.3%
    -0.3%
    Altamonte Springs
    $1,040
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    -2.7%
    Ocoee
    $1,240
    $1,480
    -2%
    -0.4%
    St. Cloud
    $840
    $1,010
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Oviedo
    $1,300
    $1,550
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    Winter Springs
    $1,120
    $1,350
    -1.1%
    3.5%
    Winter Park
    $1,030
    $1,240
    -1.2%
    -1.4%
    Casselberry
    $1,090
    $1,300
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Maitland
    $1,120
    $1,340
    -1.3%
    -2.3%
    Lake Mary
    $1,330
    $1,600
    -1.3%
    -0.4%
    Mount Dora
    $870
    $1,040
    -0.1%
    2.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Casselberry 1 BedroomsCasselberry 2 BedroomsCasselberry 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCasselberry 3 BedroomsCasselberry Accessible ApartmentsCasselberry Apartments under $1,000
    Casselberry Apartments with BalconyCasselberry Apartments with GarageCasselberry Apartments with GymCasselberry Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCasselberry Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCasselberry Apartments with Parking
    Casselberry Apartments with PoolCasselberry Apartments with Washer-DryerCasselberry Dog Friendly ApartmentsCasselberry Furnished ApartmentsCasselberry Pet Friendly PlacesCasselberry Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
    Clermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FL
    Longwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
    Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
    Florida Southern College