221 Apartments for rent in Casselberry, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Casselberry apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
14 Units Available
Integra Lakes
3160 Integra Lakes Lane, Casselberry, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1138 sqft
Thorton Park and the Altamonte Mall are just minutes from this vibrant property. The variety of amenities include a game room, pool, gym, dog park and clubhouse. Units have stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
42 Units Available
The Harbor at Lake Howell
1280 Vinings Ln, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,157
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,496
1330 sqft
A great place to call home, this lakefront community offers spacious floorplans, updated kitchens, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wood plank flooring as well as large closets.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
32 Units Available
Sole at Casselberry
3851 Grandpine Way, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,156
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,711
1325 sqft
Resort style apartments with luxury finishes, including gourmet kitchens and quartz countertops. Enjoy amenities including the large pool, coffee bar, yoga classes, and shuffleboard courts. Pet friendly!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
24 Units Available
Reserve at Lake Irene
1450 Sunshadow Dr, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,035
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
988 sqft
Lighted tennis court, dog grooming station and gourmet coffee bar. Units with patios or balconies, tailor-made cabinets and washer and dryers. Located close to schools, the Spring Hammock Preserve and Highway 17.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
25 Units Available
Newport Colony Apartments
1166 Pointe Newport Terrace, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,026
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1266 sqft
Schools in the area: English Estates Elementary, Lake Forrest Preparatory School. Close to Lake Jesup Stormwater Project, Casselberry Square, Lake Howell. Pet-friendly apartments with 2 pools, spa, fitness center, pet area, scenic jogging trail, children's play area, picnic pavilion, tennis & volleyball courts.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
22 Units Available
Radius Winter Park
100 Reflections Cir, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
914 sqft
Create your dream life at Radius Winter Park! Our spacious and unique one and two-bedroom apartment homes offer everything you need.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Casselberry Country Club
The Palms at Casselberry
400 Sandpiper Ln, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$966
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,586
1298 sqft
Welcome home to The Palms Apartments in Casselberry, FL. Tucked away in a quiet residential area of Casselberry, yet conveniently close to transit plus shopping and dining - The Palms at Casselberry is the perfect choice for your next apartment home.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
618 Kenwick Cir Apt 204
618 Kenwick Circle, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
856 sqft
Spacious 1 Bed 1 Bath condo for rent $995 monthly (Water, Sewer and Trash INCLUDED!) Interior Amenities Include: Refrigerator Stove Dishwasher Washer and Dryer *Vinyl Flooring *Tile Flooring Community Amenities Include: Fitness Center Pool Tennis

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
622 Kenwick Cir Apt 203
622 Kenwick Circle, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
856 sqft
Spacious 1 Bed 1 Bath condo for rent $995 monthly (Water, Sewer and Trash INCLUDED!) Interior Amenities Include: Refrigerator Stove Dishwasher Washer and Dryer *Vinyl Flooring *Tile Flooring Community Amenities Include: Fitness Center Pool Tennis

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2911 Lakeview Drive -
2911 Lakeview Drive, Casselberry, FL
Studio
$1,495
1152 sqft
Commercial Property in Fantastic Casselberry Location! - If you are looking for a tremendous bang for your buck, look no further. This 1152+/- square foot office space is just waiting for you to move in.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
695 N. Winter Park Dr.
695 Winter Park Drive, Casselberry, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1188 sqft
3/2 Mobile Home W/carport, storage and fenced yard - Available this minute…. Kitchen includes ample counter space, eat-in space, range and refrigerator.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
600 Kenwick Cir
600 Kenwick Circle, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
856 sqft
Spacious 1 Bed 1 Bath condo for rent $995 (Water, Sewer and Trash INCLUDED!) Interior Amenities Include: Refrigerator Stove Dishwasher Washer and Dryer *Vinyl Flooring *Tile Flooring Community Amenities Include: Fitness Center Pool Tennis

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Lake Kathryn
405 F St.
405 F Street, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
950 sqft
Hello, my name is Trish Rose my one bedroom condo on beautiful Lake Kathryn in Casselberry or two bedroom duplexes on Camino Ct, Altamonte Springs.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
648 Kenwick Cir Apt 202
648 Kenwick Circle, Casselberry, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1134 sqft
Spacious 2 Bed 2 Bath condo for rent $1195/month (Water, Sewer and Trash INCLUDED!) Interior Amenities Include: Refrigerator Stove Dishwasher Washer and Dryer *Vinyl Flooring *Tile Flooring Community Amenities Include: Fitness Center Pool Tennis
Results within 1 mile of Casselberry
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
44 Units Available
Park at Laurel Oaks
1 Laurel Oaks Drive, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,020
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,318
1273 sqft
Welcome home to The Park at Laurel Oaks – a picturesque community tucked away in the heart of Winter Springs, FL. Enjoy the perfect balance of comfort, convenience and value at The Park of Laurel Oaks.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
22 Units Available
Latitude 28
828 Orienta Ave, Altamonte Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,019
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
915 sqft
Easte Pointe at Altamonte Springs offers a classic modern Floridian apartment setting with palm trees, wide lawns and two resort-style swimming pools. Apartments have newly renovated interiors with stylish wood flooring and open kitchens.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
11 Units Available
Advenir at Magnolia
210 Welcome Way, Fern Park, FL
Studio
$875
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,005
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Advenir at Magnolia is a friendly community located a short distance from Altamonte Mall and The Florida Hospital. Units feature washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors, fireplaces, and dishwashers. The community is pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Goldenrod
Stonecastle
2015 New Stonecastle Ter, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,316
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartment homes with hardwood flooring, granite counters, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Fully equipped grounds feature pools, gym, business center and clubhouse. Ideal location close to all of the amenities of downtown Orlando.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
28 Units Available
Goldenrod
Bishop Park
3250 Bishop Park Dr, Goldenrod, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,086
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,383
1010 sqft
Relaxed, tropical setting just minutes from downtown Orlando. 1-2 bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, private patios/balconies and Roman tubs. Complex boasts gorgeous pool area, summer kitchen, wet bar and more.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
41 Units Available
Venue at Winter Park
5 Autumn Breeze Way, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1270 sqft
Great location for commuters close to highways 417, 408, and I-4. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community amenities include 24-hour maintenance, carport, pool, and playground.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 08:57pm
5 Units Available
Mosswood Apartments
101 Mosswood Cir, Winter Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$920
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
At Mosswood, you'll find comfortable apartments with washer/dryer connections & extra storage. We're located just north of Orlando in Winter Springs, FL.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 9 at 02:09pm
$
12 Units Available
Poste Winter Park
800 Semoran Park Dr., Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1000 sqft
Easy access to Highway 17, Lake Talmo, Longwood Lakes Shopping Center, Winter Springs Elementary. Amenities include: dog park, fitness center, lighted tennis and sport courts, natural fishing lake, two pools with sundeck, and spacious closets.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
$
6 Units Available
Watervue at Longwood
907 Tidewater Ln, Longwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1538 sqft
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! Now Open - Brand New Apartment Homes Discover a new level of comfort at WaterVue at Longwood Apartments, conveniently located off of U.S.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
6 Units Available
Goldenrod
Affinity at Winter Park
600 N Semoran Blvd, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1400 sqft
Close to Aloma Shopping Center and Wood Park. Spacious walk-in closets in all apartments. Residents have full access to an on-site gym and swimming pool. Community offers BBQ and picnic areas for outdoor dining.
City Guide for Casselberry, FL

Greetings, Gator State apartment hunters, and welcome to your Casselberry, Florida virtual leasing headquarters! Situated 10 miles north of Orlando in super-scenic Seminole County, Casselberry lays claim to some of the best apartment deals you’ll find in the entire state. Looking to land the apartment of your dreams in Casselberry, Florida? Then start digging into the listings in this nifty little apartment guide we’ve pieced together, and you’ll be kicking back in the perfect Casselberry apa...

Having trouble with Craigslist Casselberry? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

For such a small city (only 7.1 square miles), Casselberry plays host to a surprising number of apartments, townhouses, and rental homes. Studio apartments and one-bedroom units are available in both Casselberry and neighboring Fern Park in the $600-$700 range, and even spacious luxury rentals typically go for only about a grand.

Waiting lists are extremely rare, and move-in specials pop up frequently, so feel free to shop the market leisurely before deciding which Casselberry, Florida apartment is right for you. Fortunately, amenities in Casselberry, Florida apartments for rent tend to be top-notch and often include in-unit washers and dryers, modern interiors, swimming pools, gyms, clubhouses, covered parking, free Wi-Fi, some utilities paid, and more. Just come equipped with the renting basics (two forms of I.D., proof of income, a list of previous residences, and a cosigner if you have a splotchy renting history), and you’ll be living it up with the Sunshine State’s finest before you know it!

Surrounded by 30-plus lakes and ponds and playing host to 17 city parks and tons of spaces with scenic views, Casselberry is truly a nature lover’s paradise. Throw a smattering of dive bars to appease the night owls into the equation, and a close proximity to Orlando, and we get the feeling you’ll soon be loving life in Seminole County!

So why delay? Start clicking away, because we’re pretty darned sure the apartment of your dreams is right around the bend. Best of luck and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Casselberry, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Casselberry apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

