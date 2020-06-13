224 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Casselberry, FL

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
25 Units Available
Newport Colony Apartments
1166 Pointe Newport Terrace, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,012
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,514
1266 sqft
Schools in the area: English Estates Elementary, Lake Forrest Preparatory School. Close to Lake Jesup Stormwater Project, Casselberry Square, Lake Howell. Pet-friendly apartments with 2 pools, spa, fitness center, pet area, scenic jogging trail, children's play area, picnic pavilion, tennis & volleyball courts.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:02pm
18 Units Available
Reserve at Lake Irene
1450 Sunshadow Dr, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
988 sqft
Lighted tennis court, dog grooming station and gourmet coffee bar. Units with patios or balconies, tailor-made cabinets and washer and dryers. Located close to schools, the Spring Hammock Preserve and Highway 17.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Casselberry Country Club
6 Units Available
The Palms at Casselberry
400 Sandpiper Ln, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$946
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,581
1298 sqft
Welcome home to The Palms Apartments in Casselberry, FL. Tucked away in a quiet residential area of Casselberry, yet conveniently close to transit plus shopping and dining - The Palms at Casselberry is the perfect choice for your next apartment home.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm

29 Units Available
Radius Winter Park
100 Reflections Cir, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$960
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
914 sqft
Create your dream life at Radius Winter Park! Our spacious and unique one and two-bedroom apartment homes offer everything you need.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
21 Units Available
Integra Lakes
3160 Integra Lakes Lane, Casselberry, FL
Studio
$1,035
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,215
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1138 sqft
Thorton Park and the Altamonte Mall are just minutes from this vibrant property. The variety of amenities include a game room, pool, gym, dog park and clubhouse. Units have stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm

38 Units Available
Sole at Casselberry
3851 Grandpine Way, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,208
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1325 sqft
Resort style apartments with luxury finishes, including gourmet kitchens and quartz countertops. Enjoy amenities including the large pool, coffee bar, yoga classes, and shuffleboard courts. Pet friendly!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm

35 Units Available
The Harbor at Lake Howell
1280 Vinings Ln, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,102
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,642
1330 sqft
A great place to call home, this lakefront community offers spacious floorplans, updated kitchens, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wood plank flooring as well as large closets.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
618 Kenwick Cir Apt 204
618 Kenwick Circle, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
856 sqft
Spacious 1 Bed 1 Bath condo for rent $995 monthly (Water, Sewer and Trash INCLUDED!) Interior Amenities Include: Refrigerator Stove Dishwasher Washer and Dryer *Vinyl Flooring *Tile Flooring Community Amenities Include: Fitness Center Pool Tennis

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
648 Kenwick Cir Apt 202
648 Kenwick Circle, Casselberry, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1134 sqft
Spacious 2 Bed 2 Bath condo for rent $1195/month (Water, Sewer and Trash INCLUDED!) Interior Amenities Include: Refrigerator Stove Dishwasher Washer and Dryer *Vinyl Flooring *Tile Flooring Community Amenities Include: Fitness Center Pool Tennis

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
531 Cascade Cir. #103
531 Cascade Circle, Casselberry, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
987 sqft
Casselberry-2/1 Condo-just off SR 436 near Red Bug Rd! - Conveniently located in the Summit Village community of Casselberry right off SR 436 and just south of Red Bug Rd is this super cute 987 sq.ft. condo with two bedrooms and one bathroom.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
622 Kenwick Cir Apt 203
622 Kenwick Circle, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
856 sqft
Spacious 1 Bed 1 Bath condo for rent $995 monthly (Water, Sewer and Trash INCLUDED!) Interior Amenities Include: Refrigerator Stove Dishwasher Washer and Dryer *Vinyl Flooring *Tile Flooring Community Amenities Include: Fitness Center Pool Tennis

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
600 Kenwick Cir
600 Kenwick Circle, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
856 sqft
Spacious 1 Bed 1 Bath condo for rent $995 (Water, Sewer and Trash INCLUDED!) Interior Amenities Include: Refrigerator Stove Dishwasher Washer and Dryer *Vinyl Flooring *Tile Flooring Community Amenities Include: Fitness Center Pool Tennis

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2521 Caper Lane 203
2521 Caper Lane, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
585 sqft
2521 Caper Lane - 203 203 Available 07/06/20 1/1 Condominium in Carrington Park, Maitland Winter Park area - 1 bedroom 1 bathroom Condominium on the second floor with a balcony.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
670 Kenwick Cir. Unit 204
670 Kenwick Circle, Casselberry, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1126 sqft
670 Kenwick Cir. Unit 204 Available 06/28/20 GREAT CASSELBERRY 2/2 CONDO Available to Move In ***07/012020*** - Great 2nd floor 2 Bedrooms /2 Bathrooms condo with a private balcony in Oxford Square Condominiums..

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
292 Drosdick Drive
292 Drosdick Drive, Casselberry, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1499 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 16

Last updated February 7 at 05:16pm
Goldenrod
1 Unit Available
1729 Puritan Avenue
1729 Puritan Avenue, Casselberry, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1560 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
39 Units Available
Park at Laurel Oaks
1 Laurel Oaks Drive, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$968
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,383
1273 sqft
Welcome home to The Park at Laurel Oaks – a picturesque community tucked away in the heart of Winter Springs, FL. Enjoy the perfect balance of comfort, convenience and value at The Park of Laurel Oaks.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Goldenrod
11 Units Available
Stonecastle
2015 New Stonecastle Ter, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,091
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartment homes with hardwood flooring, granite counters, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Fully equipped grounds feature pools, gym, business center and clubhouse. Ideal location close to all of the amenities of downtown Orlando.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm

Goldenrod
31 Units Available
Bishop Park
3250 Bishop Park Dr, Goldenrod, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,097
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1010 sqft
Relaxed, tropical setting just minutes from downtown Orlando. 1-2 bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, private patios/balconies and Roman tubs. Complex boasts gorgeous pool area, summer kitchen, wet bar and more.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm

44 Units Available
Venue at Winter Park
5 Autumn Breeze Way, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1270 sqft
Great location for commuters close to highways 417, 408, and I-4. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community amenities include 24-hour maintenance, carport, pool, and playground.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
16 Units Available
Latitude 28
828 Orienta Ave, Altamonte Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,019
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
915 sqft
Easte Pointe at Altamonte Springs offers a classic modern Floridian apartment setting with palm trees, wide lawns and two resort-style swimming pools. Apartments have newly renovated interiors with stylish wood flooring and open kitchens.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:14pm
8 Units Available
Advenir at Magnolia
210 Welcome Way, Fern Park, FL
Studio
$910
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Advenir at Magnolia is a friendly community located a short distance from Altamonte Mall and The Florida Hospital. Units feature washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors, fireplaces, and dishwashers. The community is pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 09:15pm
5 Units Available
Mosswood Apartments
101 Mosswood Cir, Winter Springs, FL
Studio
$750
1 Bedroom
$926
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At Mosswood, you'll find comfortable apartments with washer/dryer connections & extra storage. We're located just north of Orlando in Winter Springs, FL.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 06:13pm

8 Units Available
Watervue at Longwood
907 Tidewater Ln, Longwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1538 sqft
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! Now Open - Brand New Apartment Homes Discover a new level of comfort at WaterVue at Longwood Apartments, conveniently located off of U.S.
City Guide for Casselberry, FL

Greetings, Gator State apartment hunters, and welcome to your Casselberry, Florida virtual leasing headquarters! Situated 10 miles north of Orlando in super-scenic Seminole County, Casselberry lays claim to some of the best apartment deals you’ll find in the entire state. Looking to land the apartment of your dreams in Casselberry, Florida? Then start digging into the listings in this nifty little apartment guide we’ve pieced together, and you’ll be kicking back in the perfect Casselberry apa...

Having trouble with Craigslist Casselberry? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

For such a small city (only 7.1 square miles), Casselberry plays host to a surprising number of apartments, townhouses, and rental homes. Studio apartments and one-bedroom units are available in both Casselberry and neighboring Fern Park in the $600-$700 range, and even spacious luxury rentals typically go for only about a grand.

Waiting lists are extremely rare, and move-in specials pop up frequently, so feel free to shop the market leisurely before deciding which Casselberry, Florida apartment is right for you. Fortunately, amenities in Casselberry, Florida apartments for rent tend to be top-notch and often include in-unit washers and dryers, modern interiors, swimming pools, gyms, clubhouses, covered parking, free Wi-Fi, some utilities paid, and more. Just come equipped with the renting basics (two forms of I.D., proof of income, a list of previous residences, and a cosigner if you have a splotchy renting history), and you’ll be living it up with the Sunshine State’s finest before you know it!

Surrounded by 30-plus lakes and ponds and playing host to 17 city parks and tons of spaces with scenic views, Casselberry is truly a nature lover’s paradise. Throw a smattering of dive bars to appease the night owls into the equation, and a close proximity to Orlando, and we get the feeling you’ll soon be loving life in Seminole County!

So why delay? Start clicking away, because we’re pretty darned sure the apartment of your dreams is right around the bend. Best of luck and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Casselberry, FL

Finding an apartment in Casselberry that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

