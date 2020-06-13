224 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Casselberry, FL

Greetings, Gator State apartment hunters, and welcome to your Casselberry, Florida virtual leasing headquarters! Situated 10 miles north of Orlando in super-scenic Seminole County, Casselberry lays claim to some of the best apartment deals you’ll find in the entire state. Looking to land the apartment of your dreams in Casselberry, Florida? Then start digging into the listings in this nifty little apartment guide we’ve pieced together, and you’ll be kicking back in the perfect Casselberry apa...



For such a small city (only 7.1 square miles), Casselberry plays host to a surprising number of apartments, townhouses, and rental homes. Studio apartments and one-bedroom units are available in both Casselberry and neighboring Fern Park in the $600-$700 range, and even spacious luxury rentals typically go for only about a grand.

Waiting lists are extremely rare, and move-in specials pop up frequently, so feel free to shop the market leisurely before deciding which Casselberry, Florida apartment is right for you. Fortunately, amenities in Casselberry, Florida apartments for rent tend to be top-notch and often include in-unit washers and dryers, modern interiors, swimming pools, gyms, clubhouses, covered parking, free Wi-Fi, some utilities paid, and more. Just come equipped with the renting basics (two forms of I.D., proof of income, a list of previous residences, and a cosigner if you have a splotchy renting history), and you’ll be living it up with the Sunshine State’s finest before you know it!

Surrounded by 30-plus lakes and ponds and playing host to 17 city parks and tons of spaces with scenic views, Casselberry is truly a nature lover’s paradise. Throw a smattering of dive bars to appease the night owls into the equation, and a close proximity to Orlando, and we get the feeling you’ll soon be loving life in Seminole County!

