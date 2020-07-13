Apartment List
199 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Casselberry, FL

Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
14 Units Available
Integra Lakes
3160 Integra Lakes Lane, Casselberry, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1138 sqft
Thorton Park and the Altamonte Mall are just minutes from this vibrant property. The variety of amenities include a game room, pool, gym, dog park and clubhouse. Units have stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
42 Units Available
The Harbor at Lake Howell
1280 Vinings Ln, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,157
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,496
1330 sqft
A great place to call home, this lakefront community offers spacious floorplans, updated kitchens, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wood plank flooring as well as large closets.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
31 Units Available
Sole at Casselberry
3851 Grandpine Way, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,156
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,711
1325 sqft
Resort style apartments with luxury finishes, including gourmet kitchens and quartz countertops. Enjoy amenities including the large pool, coffee bar, yoga classes, and shuffleboard courts. Pet friendly!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
24 Units Available
Reserve at Lake Irene
1450 Sunshadow Dr, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,035
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
988 sqft
Lighted tennis court, dog grooming station and gourmet coffee bar. Units with patios or balconies, tailor-made cabinets and washer and dryers. Located close to schools, the Spring Hammock Preserve and Highway 17.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
25 Units Available
Newport Colony Apartments
1166 Pointe Newport Terrace, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,026
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1266 sqft
Schools in the area: English Estates Elementary, Lake Forrest Preparatory School. Close to Lake Jesup Stormwater Project, Casselberry Square, Lake Howell. Pet-friendly apartments with 2 pools, spa, fitness center, pet area, scenic jogging trail, children's play area, picnic pavilion, tennis & volleyball courts.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
22 Units Available
Radius Winter Park
100 Reflections Cir, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
914 sqft
Create your dream life at Radius Winter Park! Our spacious and unique one and two-bedroom apartment homes offer everything you need.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Casselberry Country Club
The Palms at Casselberry
400 Sandpiper Ln, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$966
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,586
1298 sqft
Welcome home to The Palms Apartments in Casselberry, FL. Tucked away in a quiet residential area of Casselberry, yet conveniently close to transit plus shopping and dining - The Palms at Casselberry is the perfect choice for your next apartment home.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
549 Queens Mirror Circle
549 Queens Mirror Circle, Casselberry, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1671 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in very desirable Casselberry.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
644 Kenwick Cir Unit 104
644 Kenwick Circle, Casselberry, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1126 sqft
Charming Updated 2/2 in Casselberry! - Charming Updated 2/2 in Casselberry! Spacious living and dining area with NEW flooring throughout. Kitchen highlights a breakfast bar and laundry closet with washer and dryer hook-ups.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
618 Kenwick Cir Apt 204
618 Kenwick Circle, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
856 sqft
Spacious 1 Bed 1 Bath condo for rent $995 monthly (Water, Sewer and Trash INCLUDED!) Interior Amenities Include: Refrigerator Stove Dishwasher Washer and Dryer *Vinyl Flooring *Tile Flooring Community Amenities Include: Fitness Center Pool Tennis

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
622 Kenwick Cir Apt 203
622 Kenwick Circle, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
856 sqft
Spacious 1 Bed 1 Bath condo for rent $995 monthly (Water, Sewer and Trash INCLUDED!) Interior Amenities Include: Refrigerator Stove Dishwasher Washer and Dryer *Vinyl Flooring *Tile Flooring Community Amenities Include: Fitness Center Pool Tennis

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
600 Kenwick Cir
600 Kenwick Circle, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
856 sqft
Spacious 1 Bed 1 Bath condo for rent $995 (Water, Sewer and Trash INCLUDED!) Interior Amenities Include: Refrigerator Stove Dishwasher Washer and Dryer *Vinyl Flooring *Tile Flooring Community Amenities Include: Fitness Center Pool Tennis

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
648 Kenwick Cir Apt 202
648 Kenwick Circle, Casselberry, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1134 sqft
Spacious 2 Bed 2 Bath condo for rent $1195/month (Water, Sewer and Trash INCLUDED!) Interior Amenities Include: Refrigerator Stove Dishwasher Washer and Dryer *Vinyl Flooring *Tile Flooring Community Amenities Include: Fitness Center Pool Tennis

1 of 16

Last updated February 7 at 05:16pm
1 Unit Available
Goldenrod
1729 Puritan Avenue
1729 Puritan Avenue, Casselberry, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1560 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 1 mile of Casselberry
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
44 Units Available
Park at Laurel Oaks
1 Laurel Oaks Drive, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,020
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,318
1273 sqft
Welcome home to The Park at Laurel Oaks – a picturesque community tucked away in the heart of Winter Springs, FL. Enjoy the perfect balance of comfort, convenience and value at The Park of Laurel Oaks.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
22 Units Available
Latitude 28
828 Orienta Ave, Altamonte Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,019
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
915 sqft
Easte Pointe at Altamonte Springs offers a classic modern Floridian apartment setting with palm trees, wide lawns and two resort-style swimming pools. Apartments have newly renovated interiors with stylish wood flooring and open kitchens.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:19am
11 Units Available
Advenir at Magnolia
210 Welcome Way, Fern Park, FL
Studio
$875
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,005
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Advenir at Magnolia is a friendly community located a short distance from Altamonte Mall and The Florida Hospital. Units feature washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors, fireplaces, and dishwashers. The community is pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Goldenrod
Stonecastle
2015 New Stonecastle Ter, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,316
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartment homes with hardwood flooring, granite counters, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Fully equipped grounds feature pools, gym, business center and clubhouse. Ideal location close to all of the amenities of downtown Orlando.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
28 Units Available
Goldenrod
Bishop Park
3250 Bishop Park Dr, Goldenrod, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,086
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,383
1010 sqft
Relaxed, tropical setting just minutes from downtown Orlando. 1-2 bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, private patios/balconies and Roman tubs. Complex boasts gorgeous pool area, summer kitchen, wet bar and more.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
41 Units Available
Venue at Winter Park
5 Autumn Breeze Way, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1270 sqft
Great location for commuters close to highways 417, 408, and I-4. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community amenities include 24-hour maintenance, carport, pool, and playground.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 08:57pm
5 Units Available
Mosswood Apartments
101 Mosswood Cir, Winter Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$920
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
At Mosswood, you'll find comfortable apartments with washer/dryer connections & extra storage. We're located just north of Orlando in Winter Springs, FL.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 9 at 02:09pm
$
12 Units Available
Poste Winter Park
800 Semoran Park Dr., Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1000 sqft
Easy access to Highway 17, Lake Talmo, Longwood Lakes Shopping Center, Winter Springs Elementary. Amenities include: dog park, fitness center, lighted tennis and sport courts, natural fishing lake, two pools with sundeck, and spacious closets.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 13 at 12:23am
$
6 Units Available
Watervue at Longwood
907 Tidewater Ln, Longwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1538 sqft
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! Now Open - Brand New Apartment Homes Discover a new level of comfort at WaterVue at Longwood Apartments, conveniently located off of U.S.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Goldenrod
Affinity at Winter Park
600 N Semoran Blvd, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1400 sqft
Close to Aloma Shopping Center and Wood Park. Spacious walk-in closets in all apartments. Residents have full access to an on-site gym and swimming pool. Community offers BBQ and picnic areas for outdoor dining.

July 2020 Casselberry Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Casselberry Rent Report. Casselberry rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Casselberry rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Casselberry rents decline sharply over the past month

Casselberry rents have declined 0.8% over the past month, but have remained steady in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Casselberry stand at $1,079 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,293 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Casselberry's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, but trails the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Orlando Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Casselberry throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have fallen in 7 of of the largest 10 cities in the Orlando metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Oviedo has the most expensive rents in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,556; the city has also seen rent growth of 0.1% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Altamonte Springs has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.8%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,247, while one-bedrooms go for $1,041.
    • St. Cloud has the least expensive rents in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,012; rents grew 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.

    Casselberry rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Casselberry has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Casselberry is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville.
    • Casselberry's median two-bedroom rent of $1,293 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Casselberry remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Nashville (+0.7%), Norfolk (+0.5%), Austin (+-0.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,164, $960, and $1,452 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Casselberry than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Casselberry.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Orlando
    $1,060
    $1,270
    -0.7%
    -2.9%
    Kissimmee
    $1,030
    $1,230
    -0.9%
    -1.8%
    Sanford
    $980
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Apopka
    $970
    $1,160
    -0.1%
    -1.2%
    Altamonte Springs
    $1,040
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    -3.8%
    Ocoee
    $1,200
    $1,440
    -2.7%
    -3.1%
    St. Cloud
    $840
    $1,010
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Oviedo
    $1,300
    $1,560
    0.1%
    -2.1%
    Winter Springs
    $1,120
    $1,340
    -0.6%
    1.6%
    Winter Park
    $1,030
    $1,240
    0
    -1.9%
    Casselberry
    $1,080
    $1,290
    -0.8%
    0
    Maitland
    $1,120
    $1,340
    -0.6%
    -3.8%
    Lake Mary
    $1,320
    $1,590
    -0.6%
    -1.7%
    Mount Dora
    $870
    $1,040
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

