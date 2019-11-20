All apartments in Buenaventura Lakes
659 ELDERWOOD COURT
659 ELDERWOOD COURT

659 Elderwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

659 Elderwood Court, Buenaventura Lakes, FL 34743
Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3/2 in a desired area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 659 ELDERWOOD COURT have any available units?
659 ELDERWOOD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buenaventura Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 659 ELDERWOOD COURT have?
Some of 659 ELDERWOOD COURT's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 659 ELDERWOOD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
659 ELDERWOOD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 659 ELDERWOOD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 659 ELDERWOOD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buenaventura Lakes.
Does 659 ELDERWOOD COURT offer parking?
Yes, 659 ELDERWOOD COURT offers parking.
Does 659 ELDERWOOD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 659 ELDERWOOD COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 659 ELDERWOOD COURT have a pool?
No, 659 ELDERWOOD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 659 ELDERWOOD COURT have accessible units?
No, 659 ELDERWOOD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 659 ELDERWOOD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 659 ELDERWOOD COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 659 ELDERWOOD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 659 ELDERWOOD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
