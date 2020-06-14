Apartment List
101 Apartments for rent in Buenaventura Lakes, FL with garage

Buenaventura Lakes apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, bre... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
2841 Paynes Prairie Circle
2841 Paunes Prairie Circle, Buenaventura Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1959 sqft
Single Family Home in Heritage Lakes, Kissimmee - Spacious, water front 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 car garage and almost 2,000 sq ft. Formal living/dining area and separate family room with open floor plan kitchen and breakfast nook.

Buenaventura Lakes
1 Unit Available
108 WILDWOOD CT
108 Wildwood Court, Buenaventura Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1706 sqft
108 WILDWOOD CT Available 06/15/20 Listing Agent - Michael Mercado -(407) 301-5009 - mmercado.realtor@gmail.

Eagle Bay
1 Unit Available
2979 TOMORROW DRIVE
2979 Tomorrow Drive, Buenaventura Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1703 sqft
Great location! Very well cared townhouse features 3 beds 2 and ½ baths, half bath is conveniently located next to the entrance, the Large living room flows into the spacious dining area with Sliding glass door that gives access to the backyard,

Eagle Bay
1 Unit Available
2747 Merrieweather Lane - 1
2747 Merrieweather Lane, Buenaventura Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1752 sqft
Beautiful two-story town home with a one car garage. Home has one suite and two additional bedrooms and a loft area upstairs. The first floor features a living/dining room combination, an additional 1/2 bath, a breakfast area and nice kitchen.

1 Unit Available
2608 SPRING HILL DRIVE
2608 Spring Hill Drive, Buenaventura Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1839 sqft
Beautiful ready to move in single family with marvelous back yard view, Master Bedroom located on first floor, with three more bedrooms upstairs.

1 Unit Available
2606 QUAIL POND WAY
2606 Quail Pond Way, Buenaventura Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1874 sqft
AVAILABLE APRIL 2ND 2020.
Verified

Marydia
54 Units Available
San Mateo Crossing
1115 Pacifica Dr, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1272 sqft
NOW OPEN! IN-PERSON, VIRTUAL & SELF-GUIDED TOURS ARE AVAILABLE BY APPOINTMENT! App & admin fees waived when you move-in within seven days of your first contact, plus two months free! *Select units only, through 6/15/20. See agent for details.

Wyndham Lakes Estates
1 Unit Available
2360 Brewerton Lane
2360 Brewerton Way, Meadow Woods, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
1752 sqft
2360 Brewerton Lane - ...

1 Unit Available
1716 Golden Poppy Court
1716 Golden Poppy Court, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1424 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,424 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Center Lake
1 Unit Available
840 Lake Biscayne Way
840 Lake Biscayne Way, Meadow Woods, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
3037 sqft
5 Bedroom, 3 1/2 Bathroom Pool Home - Large 5 Bedroom, 3 1/2 Bathroom Pool Home located in a gated community. Semi-Open floor plan, formal living and dining rooms, breakfast bar in kitchen and additional eating area next to kitchen.

Center Lake
1 Unit Available
738 Lake Biscayne Way
738 Lake Biscayne Way, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1557 sqft
Gorgeous 3/2 Waterfront Home in Meadow Woods! Available June 2020! - Gorgeous 3/2 single family waterfront home located in the gated Hidden Lakes subdivision of the Meadow Woods Community.

Lakeside Estates
1 Unit Available
2330 Santa Lucia Street
2330 Santa Lucia Street, Kissimmee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1720 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrooms 2 baths 2 Story pool home located in Kissimmee FL! - Check out this large 2 story, 3 bedrooms 2.

Villa Sol Vlilage
1 Unit Available
2983 Siesta View Drive
2983 Siesta View Drive, Osceola County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,195
2709 sqft
Spacious 5/4 Two Story Home in Villa Sol - Kissimmee - Spacious 5/4 Two Story Home in Villa Sol - Kissimmee will be Available 6/12/20! Villa Sol Community features a community pool and fitness area with lawn care service included.

Center Lake
1 Unit Available
1227 HEATHER LAKE DRIVE
1227 Heather Lake Drive, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,638
1186 sqft
Three bedroom, two bath in Pebble Creek, a gated community. Modern looking kitchen and bathrooms. Split floor plan. Tile and wood style flooring throughout home, No carpet! Separate laundry room inside and a 1 car garage. Washer and dryer included.

Wyndham Lakes Estates
1 Unit Available
14127 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE
14127 Gold Bridge Drive, Meadow Woods, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2061 sqft
NEWER HOME. Be the first to live in this beautiful luxurious home, located in Wyndham Lakes Estate, right near Medical Center at Lake Nona.

Windrose at Southmeadow
1 Unit Available
124 WINDROSE DRIVE
124 Windrose Drive, Southchase, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
Excellent location near main avenues, shopping centers and schools. Freshly painted. Just maintenance a / c. All appliances included. Closed garage with electric door. The community has several beautiful lakes and plazas for you to enjoy.

Wyndham Lakes Estates
1 Unit Available
2728 YOUNGFORD STREET
2728 Youngford Street, Meadow Woods, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2027 sqft
Enjoy living on the water in this 2027 sq. ft., 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom beautiful home in Wyndham Lakes Estates. Only minutes to Lake Nona, the Medical City, and O.I.A.

1 Unit Available
3242 PALATKA STREET
3242 Palatka Street, Meadow Woods, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3055 sqft
It's a great opportunity to rent a house at middle of south of Orlando, between Hunter's Creek and Lake Nona. Easily access to highway 417, Osceola Pkwy, and FL Turnpike. Only a few minutes to brand new Publix Supermarket Plaza.

1 Unit Available
1655 Sunburst Way
1655 Sunburst Way, Kissimmee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1118 sqft
1655 Sunburst Way - .. Available 06/16/20 Single Family Home in Kissimmee - Great location close to Hwy 192 and Denn John Rd.

Center Lake
1 Unit Available
1023 RAINING MEADOWS LANE
1023 Raining Meadows Lane, Meadow Woods, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,884
1718 sqft
Stunning home! This home features a light, bright, and spacious floor plan with tile and carpet flooring throughout the generous living space. The kitchen has updated appliances with rich cabinets and ample storage space to top it off.

1 Unit Available
1723 WHITE HERON BAY CIRCLE
1723 White Heron Bay Circle, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,064
2474 sqft
Can you picture yourself in this home? Vinyl plank and plush carpet floors are found throughout. The kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances and rich wood cabinets.

Center Lake
1 Unit Available
1220 SANDBROOK DRIVE
1220 Sandbrook Drive, Meadow Woods, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1440 sqft
Amazing 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, NEW: kitchen granite, faucets, garbage disposal, sink, GFIs and more. New doors to pool and backyard area.
Verified

Tropical Park
78 Units Available
Monterosso Apartments
3050 La Spezia Cir, Osceola County, FL
Studio
$1,302
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,327
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
990 sqft
Seize your chance to live at Monterosso, the premier luxury apartment community in Kissimmee, FL. Picture coming home every day to the calm of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored for your carefree living.
Verified

32 Units Available
Altis Shingle Creek
4350 Osceola Trail Rd, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,144
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,858
1400 sqft
Stylish homes with chef-inspired kitchens and amazing views. Lots of community amenities, including a pet park, saltwater pool, 24/7 fitness center, and cinema. Near shopping and dining at Loop West Shopping Center. Beside Osceola Parkway.
City Guide for Buenaventura Lakes, FL

Fact: It is exactly 17.5 miles from the Buenaventura Lakes Public Library to the entrance of Walt Disney Worlds Magic Kingdom. Fact: You're going to forget everything you learned at the library if you end your day at Disney World.

Buenaventura Lakes is a suburb of Orlando, FL, the theme-park capital of the world. There are over 20,000 people living here, mainly for the easy access to the Orlando-Kissimmee area. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Buenaventura Lakes, FL

Buenaventura Lakes apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

