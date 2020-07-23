113 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Buenaventura Lakes, FL

AL
Last updated July 23 at 01:56 AM
1 Unit Available
Buenaventura Lakes
30 Lake Villa Way
30 Lake Villa Way, Buenaventura Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
595 sqft
Available 8/14/20!. One bedroom one bath property located in the desired Buenaventura Lake Association. The unit is convenient local shopping, schools, parks and easy access to Turnpike. Washer/Dryer included. HOA approval required.
Last updated July 23 at 12:04 AM
$
57 Units Available
Marydia
San Mateo Crossing
1115 Pacifica Dr, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
785 sqft
NOW OPEN! IN-PERSON, VIRTUAL & SELF-GUIDED TOURS ARE AVAILABLE BY APPOINTMENT! Move-in by July 31, 2020, and receive up to six weeks free! *See agent for details.
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
$
40 Units Available
Hunters Creek
Urbana
4301 Urbana Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,266
846 sqft
This lakeside community has easy access to the shopping along Route 417. Luxury amenities include hot tub, garage parking, coffee bar and 24-hour gym. Residents will love the space provided by walk-in closets.
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
$
76 Units Available
Tropical Park
Monterosso Apartments
3050 La Spezia Cir, Osceola County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,327
761 sqft
Seize your chance to live at Monterosso, the premier luxury apartment community in Kissimmee, FL. Picture coming home every day to the calm of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored for your carefree living.
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
$
38 Units Available
Altis Shingle Creek
4350 Osceola Trail Rd, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,131
782 sqft
Stylish homes with chef-inspired kitchens and amazing views. Lots of community amenities, including a pet park, saltwater pool, 24/7 fitness center, and cinema. Near shopping and dining at Loop West Shopping Center. Beside Osceola Parkway.
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
19 Units Available
Hunters Creek
Osprey Links at Hunters Creek Apartments
13931 Osprey links Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,146
867 sqft
Great location, with easy access to six parks, Hunters Creek Golf Course, and nearby shopping and dining. Units feature walk-in closets, patio/balcony and extra storage. Residents can enjoy communal pool, gym and hot tub.
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
12 Units Available
Arium Grandewood
3701 Grandewood Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
822 sqft
Resort-like community near Lester Mandell Park, Freedom Middle School and High School, and Waterbridge Elementary. On-site amenities include a volleyball and basketball court, playground and pool. Extra storage and trash valet.
Last updated July 23 at 12:27 AM
$
9 Units Available
Laguna Place
2109 Polo Club Dr, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,083
748 sqft
Short drive to Downtown Kissimmee and Orlando parks. On-site amenities include a pool, game center, sports court and fitness center. Large walk-in closets, updated appliances and move-in ready interiors.
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
49 Units Available
Hunters Creek
The Parks At Hunter's Creek
3000 National Parks Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,064
841 sqft
This community is mere moments from the shopping and dining of The Village at Hunters Creek. Residents enjoy a clubhouse, guest suite, gym and beautiful pool. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
38 Units Available
The Vinyards Apartments
2101 Vinyards Blvd, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
618 sqft
Vine Street Square and Highway 192 put shopping and dining within easy access to this community's residents. Onsite amenities include a fitness center and WiFi at the pool. Apartments feature breakfast bars and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
13 Units Available
Heron Lake
801 Green Heron Ct, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
750 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-270, I-70 and I-670 with easy access to Homestead Park and Heritage Golf Club. 24/7 fitness center, playground, pool and dog park on premises. Recently renovated apartments.
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
20 Units Available
Springs at Tapestry
2601 Pledge Road, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,433
821 sqft
Set under the clear blue skies in the sunshine state of Florida, Springs at Tapestry is your destination for laid back living in Central Florida. Our luxury community is located in beautiful Kissimmee, Florida, a charming suburb of Orlando.
Last updated July 23 at 12:33 AM
60 Units Available
Osceola Corporate Center
Vernazza
1790 Manarola Street, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
780 sqft
Great location in Kissimmee near Lakefront Park, the LOOP, Lake Eola and the Fresh Market. LEED Silver apartments with walk-in closets, detached garages and hardwood flooring.
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
13 Units Available
Sonoma Pointe
1300 Santa Rosa Drive, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
800 sqft
Fantastic location off Highway 522. Modern, luxury apartments with in-unit fireplaces, granite countertops, and walk-in closets. On-site amenities including a pool, game room, business center, coffee bar, and clubhouse. Trash valet. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
$
169 Units Available
The Jamison
1040 Jamison Loop, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,273
863 sqft
The Jamison has been thoughtfully designed and created to set the stage for you to enjoy a wide variety of entertainment options or simply some R&R.
Last updated July 23 at 12:35 AM
19 Units Available
Verano Apartments
2200 Villa Verano Way, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,086
786 sqft
Redefine what stylish living in Kissimmee, FL means at Verano Apartments.
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
13 Units Available
Hunters Creek
Camden Hunters Creek
4341 Summit Creek Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,309
710 sqft
Planned community with over 14,000 residents. Retailers and restaurants within walking distance. Built-in computer desks, garden tubs, and walk-in closets. Prime location just 6 miles from Walt Disney World and other major attractions.
Last updated July 23 at 12:35 AM
$
46 Units Available
Crestwood
Calirosa
2920 Flora Boulevard, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,474
880 sqft
The natural choice for your next chapter. Welcome to Calirosa, where you’ll find everything you need to live an active lifestyle is at your fingertips.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1225 Bermuda Lakes Lane
1225 Bermuda Lakes Lane, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
750 sqft
The Gables at Lakeside 1 Bdrm Near The Loop - Property Id: 307903 Beautiful water view spacious 1 bedroom Vaulted ceilings Walk in closet Washer and Dryer in unit Please contact me directly for an appliation.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Robert Bass
507 East Magnolia Street 4
507 East Magnolia Street, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
600 sqft
Studio Apartment Kitchen Downtn Kissimmee Dog Okay - Property Id: 291533 $800 + $280 Utilities - DOG OK. Phone text me your email address and I will send complete info. 954-816-6033 This is a real, legitimate place, a great place to live.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2031 Cascades Blvd, Apt 203
2031 Cascades Boulevard, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
618 sqft
Just reduced! Lovely 1 Bed 1 Bath Condo at Cascades in Kissimmee!!! - Completely Brand newly renovated 1 Bed 1 Full Bath condo ready for move in today. Open layout with all new gorgeous planked flooring.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Tropical Park
2815 Newcombe Lane
2815 Newcombe Lane, Osceola County, FL
1 Bedroom
$700
120 sqft
Studio Apartment for rent - in Kissimmee - Small cozy Studio Apartment for rent in Kissimmee, near highways. Ideal for a Single person.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2060 Cascades Blvd #306
2060 Cascades Boulevard, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
618 sqft
2060 Cascades Blvd #306 Available 09/22/20 1 bedroom/1 bath Condo in Kissimmee! - AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 22nd! 3rd Floor unit overlooking the pool! The features include all appliances, granite counters plus the kitchen features a breakfast bar and is

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
10831 Windsor Walk Dr Unit #1305
10831 Windsor Walk Drive, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
643 sqft
Available now! 1 Bedroom Condo in Gated Community - One bedroom, one bathroom condo unit in a gated community. Open living and dining room. Brand new carpet and freshly painted. Stackable washer and dryer provided for the tenants convenience.
City Guide for Buenaventura Lakes, FL

Fact: It is exactly 17.5 miles from the Buenaventura Lakes Public Library to the entrance of Walt Disney Worlds Magic Kingdom. Fact: You're going to forget everything you learned at the library if you end your day at Disney World.

Buenaventura Lakes is a suburb of Orlando, FL, the theme-park capital of the world. There are over 20,000 people living here, mainly for the easy access to the Orlando-Kissimmee area. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Buenaventura Lakes, FL

Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Buenaventura Lakes offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 bedroom apartments allow more privacy than living with a roommate, and gives you more flexibility to find the perfect space for yourself or with a significant other.

There are a few things to consider when touring 1 bedroom apartments, including the square footage and layout. In some cities, small 1 bedroom apartments may cost nearly the same as a studio apartment. Decide whether cost, amenities, or location are the most important to help guide your apartment search.

If cost is a factor while searching for 1 bedroom apartments in Buenaventura Lakes, consider which floor you will live on. The bottom floor is often cheaper than top floor units, or there may be a unit with undesirable views or with an outdated kitchen that rents for less.

Remember to come prepared during your apartment hunt with pay stubs, a letter of employment or recommendation, identification, and a checkbook to act quickly. The best 1 bedroom apartments require fast action, so come ready to sign.

