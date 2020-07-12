Apartment List
buenaventura lakes
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:00 PM

107 Apartments for rent in Buenaventura Lakes, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Buenaventura Lakes apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common are... Read Guide >

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2718 Port Court
2718 Port Court, Buenaventura Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,805
1480 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Buenaventura Lakes
108 WILDWOOD CT
108 Wildwood Court, Buenaventura Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1706 sqft
Listing Agent - Michael Mercado -(407) 301-5009 - mmercado.realtor@gmail.com - This beautiful home located on a cul-de-sac has a water view, a two car garage, landscaping with palm trees, large driveway, Large room sizes with high ceilings.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Eagle Bay
2747 Merrieweather Lane - 1
2747 Merrieweather Lane, Buenaventura Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1752 sqft
Beautiful two-story town home with a one car garage. Home has one suite and two additional bedrooms and a loft area upstairs. The first floor features a living/dining room combination, an additional 1/2 bath, a breakfast area and nice kitchen.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
2608 SPRING HILL DRIVE
2608 Spring Hill Drive, Buenaventura Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1839 sqft
Beautiful ready to move in single family with marvelous back yard view, Master Bedroom located on first floor, with three more bedrooms upstairs.

1 of 23

Last updated March 8 at 04:48pm
1 Unit Available
2606 QUAIL POND WAY
2606 Quail Pond Way, Buenaventura Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1874 sqft
AVAILABLE APRIL 2ND 2020.

1 of 24

Last updated July 17 at 10:29pm
1 Unit Available
Buenaventura Lakes
350 BUTTONWOOD DRIVE
350 Buttonwood Drive, Buenaventura Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1486 sqft
Nicely remodeled 3bed/2bath in Buena Ventura Lakes, New Appliances, Berber Carpet, Ceramic in all Wet Areas, New Kitchen Cabinetry, Bathrooms updated and Freshly Painted.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2841 PAYNES PRAIRIE CIRCLE
2841 Paunes Prairie Circle, Buenaventura Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1960 sqft
Spacious, water front 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 car garage and almost 2,000 sq ft. Formal living/dining area and separate family room with open floor plan kitchen and breakfast nook.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3153 Fairfield Dr
3153 Fairfield Drive, Buenaventura Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1756 sqft
Raintree Park-3153 Fairfield Dr Kissimmee, FL 34743 - This home is located in Raintree Park off of the Osceola Parkway in Kissimmee. 1 story, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage, pool home.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
$
58 Units Available
Marydia
San Mateo Crossing
1115 Pacifica Dr, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1272 sqft
NOW OPEN! IN-PERSON, VIRTUAL & SELF-GUIDED TOURS ARE AVAILABLE BY APPOINTMENT! Move-in by July 31, 2020, and receive up to six weeks free! *See agent for details.

1 of 71

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1219 Caribbean Cove Court
1219 Caribbean Cove Court, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,397
1149 sqft
3BR 2BA Single Level.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lakeside Estates
2338 Cordova Ct.
2338 Cordova Court, Kissimmee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1293 sqft
Single Family Home 3/2 - Unfurnished 3/2 1 car garage home available April 01, 2017, Open floor plan Tiles throughout, Spacious yard, Located in the beautiful community of Monterrey Village@Lakeside, Near stores, Schools, major high way,

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14508 Laguna Beach Circle
14508 Laguna Beach Circle, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1370 sqft
*** APPLICATION PENDING. DO NOT APPLY! *** 3 BEDROOM / 2.5 BATH / 2 STORY TOWNHOUSE (SOUTHEAST ORLANDO NEAR AIRPORT) - *** APPLICATION PENDING. DO NOT APPLY! *** 3/2.5 Townhouse with eat-in kitchen and all major appliances. W/D hook-ups.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Lakeside Estates
2303 Santa Lucia Street
2303 Santa Lucia Street, Kissimmee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1213 sqft
Monterey Village features beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath Pool home. Single car garage. Updated kitchen with black appliances. Separate laundry closet (washer and dryer not included. Screen lanai. High ceilings. A MUST SEE.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Wyndham Lakes Estates
2360 Brewerton Lane
2360 Brewerton Way, Meadow Woods, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
1752 sqft
2360 Brewerton Lane - ...

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lakeside Estates
2330 Santa Lucia Street
2330 Santa Lucia Street, Kissimmee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1720 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrooms 2 baths 2 Story pool home located in Kissimmee FL! - Check out this large 2 story, 3 bedrooms 2.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Villa Sol Vlilage
2983 Siesta View Drive
2983 Siesta View Drive, Osceola County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,195
2709 sqft
Spacious 5/4 Two Story Home in Villa Sol - Kissimmee - Spacious 5/4 Two Story Home in Villa Sol - Kissimmee will be Available 6/12/20! Villa Sol Community features a community pool and fitness area with lawn care service included.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Wyndham Lakes Estates
2579 CARRICKTON
2579 Carrickton Circle, Meadow Woods, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
3108 sqft
Listing Agent: Norma Rodriguez fltr@flteamrodriguez.com 954-325-1183 - Spacious home ready to move in! Come take a look at this 5 bedroom, 3 baths, plus a large bonus room home and fall in love.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Wyndham Lakes Estates
15113 BRAYWOOD TRAIL
15113 Braywood Trail, Meadow Woods, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,890
2013 sqft
A beautiful home with a relaxing waterview! Excellent condition 4 bedroom/2 Bath home that is awaiting you & your furniture.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Wyndham Lakes Estates
2728 YOUNGFORD STREET
2728 Youngford Street, Meadow Woods, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2027 sqft
Enjoy living on the water in this 2027 sq. ft., 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom beautiful home in Wyndham Lakes Estates. Only minutes to Lake Nona, the Medical City, and O.I.A.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1655 Sunburst Way
1655 Sunburst Way, Kissimmee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1118 sqft
1655 Sunburst Way - .. Available 06/16/20 Single Family Home in Kissimmee - Great location close to Hwy 192 and Denn John Rd.

1 of 20

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
Center Lake
1023 RAINING MEADOWS LANE
1023 Raining Meadows Lane, Meadow Woods, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,884
1718 sqft
Stunning home! This home features a light, bright, and spacious floor plan with tile and carpet flooring throughout the generous living space. The kitchen has updated appliances with rich cabinets and ample storage space to top it off.

1 of 11

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
1723 WHITE HERON BAY CIRCLE
1723 White Heron Bay Circle, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,064
2474 sqft
Can you picture yourself in this home? Vinyl plank and plush carpet floors are found throughout. The kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances and rich wood cabinets.

1 of 29

Last updated December 10 at 09:59pm
1 Unit Available
Center Lake
1220 SANDBROOK DRIVE
1220 Sandbrook Drive, Meadow Woods, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1440 sqft
Amazing 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, NEW: kitchen granite, faucets, garbage disposal, sink, GFIs and more. New doors to pool and backyard area.

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Villa Sol Vlilage
3047 SANGRIA STREET
3047 Sangria Street, Osceola County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1770 sqft
Available immediately! You have found the perfect home for you and your family, this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home has been lovingly cared for and ready for you to move right in.
City Guide for Buenaventura Lakes, FL

Fact: It is exactly 17.5 miles from the Buenaventura Lakes Public Library to the entrance of Walt Disney Worlds Magic Kingdom. Fact: You're going to forget everything you learned at the library if you end your day at Disney World.

Buenaventura Lakes is a suburb of Orlando, FL, the theme-park capital of the world. There are over 20,000 people living here, mainly for the easy access to the Orlando-Kissimmee area. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Buenaventura Lakes, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Buenaventura Lakes apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

