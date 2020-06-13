223 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Buenaventura Lakes, FL
1 of 18
1 of 32
1 of 16
1 of 50
1 of 15
1 of 32
1 of 15
1 of 14
1 of 5
1 of 16
1 of 16
1 of 19
1 of 10
1 of 40
1 of 20
1 of 19
1 of 26
1 of 38
1 of 9
1 of 12
1 of 33
1 of 17
1 of 15
1 of 11
Fact: It is exactly 17.5 miles from the Buenaventura Lakes Public Library to the entrance of Walt Disney Worlds Magic Kingdom. Fact: You're going to forget everything you learned at the library if you end your day at Disney World.
Buenaventura Lakes is a suburb of Orlando, FL, the theme-park capital of the world. There are over 20,000 people living here, mainly for the easy access to the Orlando-Kissimmee area. See more
Finding an apartment in Buenaventura Lakes that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.