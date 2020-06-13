Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:33 PM

223 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Buenaventura Lakes, FL

Finding an apartment in Buenaventura Lakes that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for... Read Guide >

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2841 Paynes Prairie Circle
2841 Paunes Prairie Circle, Buenaventura Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1959 sqft
Single Family Home in Heritage Lakes, Kissimmee - Spacious, water front 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 car garage and almost 2,000 sq ft. Formal living/dining area and separate family room with open floor plan kitchen and breakfast nook.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pebble Pointe
1 Unit Available
2902 Roxbury Ct
2902 Roxbury Court, Buenaventura Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2084 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bed 2 Full Bath High Ceiling Home For Rent!! ( AVAILABLE MOVE IN TODAY ) - Beautiful Home For Rent!! ( AVAILABLE MOVE IN TODAY ) Come View This Amazing 4 Bed 2 Full Bath Single Family Home for Rent in Kissimmee FL! Welcome home to this

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Buenaventura Lakes
1 Unit Available
216 Mante Drive
216 Mante Drive, Buenaventura Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1624 sqft
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the
Results within 1 mile of Buenaventura Lakes
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 06:27pm
$
Marydia
54 Units Available
San Mateo Crossing
1115 Pacifica Dr, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1272 sqft
NOW OPEN! IN-PERSON, VIRTUAL & SELF-GUIDED TOURS ARE AVAILABLE BY APPOINTMENT! App & admin fees waived when you move-in within seven days of your first contact, plus two months free! *Select units only, through 6/15/20. See agent for details.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Oak Hollow
1 Unit Available
1533 Kelby Road
1533 Kelby Road, Kissimmee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1402 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1613 Brook Hollow Dr
1613 Brook Hollow Drive, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,798
1875 sqft
1613 Brook Hollow Dr Available 07/10/20 MOVE IN JULY!! ALL TILE FLOORING!! 4 BED 2 BATH WITH LARGE SCREENED IN BACK PORCH!! - Fabulous 4 bed 2 bath home with all tile floors and relaxing screened in back porch!! When you enter this spacious home you

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Center Lake
1 Unit Available
738 Lake Biscayne Way
738 Lake Biscayne Way, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1557 sqft
Gorgeous 3/2 Waterfront Home in Meadow Woods! Available June 2020! - Gorgeous 3/2 single family waterfront home located in the gated Hidden Lakes subdivision of the Meadow Woods Community.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lakeside Estates
1 Unit Available
2330 Santa Lucia Street
2330 Santa Lucia Street, Kissimmee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1720 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrooms 2 baths 2 Story pool home located in Kissimmee FL! - Check out this large 2 story, 3 bedrooms 2.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Villa Sol Vlilage
1 Unit Available
2983 Siesta View Drive
2983 Siesta View Drive, Osceola County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,195
2709 sqft
Spacious 5/4 Two Story Home in Villa Sol - Kissimmee - Spacious 5/4 Two Story Home in Villa Sol - Kissimmee will be Available 6/12/20! Villa Sol Community features a community pool and fitness area with lawn care service included.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
14912 Day Lily Court
14912 Day Lily Court, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
2018 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Oak Hollow
1 Unit Available
1550 Massa Street
1550 Massa Street, Kissimmee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1134 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Center Lake
1 Unit Available
1227 HEATHER LAKE DRIVE
1227 Heather Lake Drive, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,638
1186 sqft
Three bedroom, two bath in Pebble Creek, a gated community. Modern looking kitchen and bathrooms. Split floor plan. Tile and wood style flooring throughout home, No carpet! Separate laundry room inside and a 1 car garage. Washer and dryer included.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Wyndham Lakes Estates
1 Unit Available
14635 Keelford Way
14635 Keelford Way, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1752 sqft
One story property with many upgrades through out, high ceilings, ceramic tile on common areas, nice screened porch, fence backyard with other fence for pets, a finished huge room on the backyard for an office or utility room use.
Results within 5 miles of Buenaventura Lakes
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:25pm
$
Osceola Corporate Center
78 Units Available
Vernazza
1790 Manarola Street, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,394
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,577
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1301 sqft
Great location in Kissimmee near Lakefront Park, the LOOP, Lake Eola and the Fresh Market. LEED Silver apartments with walk-in closets, detached garages and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
14 Units Available
Sonoma Pointe
1300 Santa Rosa Drive, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1256 sqft
Fantastic location off Highway 522. Modern, luxury apartments with in-unit fireplaces, granite countertops, and walk-in closets. On-site amenities including a pool, game room, business center, coffee bar, and clubhouse. Trash valet. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Hunters Creek
47 Units Available
The Parks At Hunter's Creek
3000 National Parks Dr, Hunters Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,359
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1294 sqft
This community is mere moments from the shopping and dining of The Village at Hunters Creek. Residents enjoy a clubhouse, guest suite, gym and beautiful pool. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
21 Units Available
Springs at Tapestry
2601 Pledge Road, Kissimmee, FL
Studio
$1,278
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,353
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,618
1118 sqft
Set under the clear blue skies in the sunshine state of Florida, Springs at Tapestry is your destination for laid back living in Central Florida. Our luxury community is located in beautiful Kissimmee, Florida, a charming suburb of Orlando.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
32 Units Available
Altis Shingle Creek
4350 Osceola Trail Rd, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,144
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,858
1400 sqft
Stylish homes with chef-inspired kitchens and amazing views. Lots of community amenities, including a pet park, saltwater pool, 24/7 fitness center, and cinema. Near shopping and dining at Loop West Shopping Center. Beside Osceola Parkway.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
45 Units Available
The Vinyards Apartments
2101 Vinyards Blvd, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
726 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
684 sqft
Vine Street Square and Highway 192 put shopping and dining within easy access to this community's residents. Onsite amenities include a fitness center and WiFi at the pool. Apartments feature breakfast bars and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
Heron Lake
801 Green Heron Ct, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located close to I-270, I-70 and I-670 with easy access to Homestead Park and Heritage Golf Club. 24/7 fitness center, playground, pool and dog park on premises. Recently renovated apartments.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
14 Units Available
Arium Grandewood
3701 Grandewood Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,180
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1481 sqft
Resort-like community near Lester Mandell Park, Freedom Middle School and High School, and Waterbridge Elementary. On-site amenities include a volleyball and basketball court, playground and pool. Extra storage and trash valet.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Tropical Park
78 Units Available
Monterosso Apartments
3050 La Spezia Cir, Osceola County, FL
Studio
$1,302
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,327
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,572
990 sqft
Seize your chance to live at Monterosso, the premier luxury apartment community in Kissimmee, FL. Picture coming home every day to the calm of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored for your carefree living.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:22pm
10 Units Available
Laguna Place
2109 Polo Club Dr, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,563
1198 sqft
Short drive to Downtown Kissimmee and Orlando parks. On-site amenities include a pool, game center, sports court and fitness center. Large walk-in closets, updated appliances and move-in ready interiors.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Hunters Creek
14 Units Available
Camden Hunters Creek
4341 Summit Creek Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,129
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1153 sqft
Planned community with over 14,000 residents. Retailers and restaurants within walking distance. Built-in computer desks, garden tubs, and walk-in closets. Prime location just 6 miles from Walt Disney World and other major attractions.
City Guide for Buenaventura Lakes, FL

Fact: It is exactly 17.5 miles from the Buenaventura Lakes Public Library to the entrance of Walt Disney Worlds Magic Kingdom. Fact: You're going to forget everything you learned at the library if you end your day at Disney World.

Buenaventura Lakes is a suburb of Orlando, FL, the theme-park capital of the world. There are over 20,000 people living here, mainly for the easy access to the Orlando-Kissimmee area. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Buenaventura Lakes, FL

Finding an apartment in Buenaventura Lakes that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

