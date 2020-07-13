/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:37 AM
201 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Buenaventura Lakes, FL
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
2841 PAYNES PRAIRIE CIRCLE
2841 Paunes Prairie Circle, Buenaventura Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1960 sqft
Spacious, water front 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 car garage and almost 2,000 sq ft. Formal living/dining area and separate family room with open floor plan kitchen and breakfast nook.
Results within 1 mile of Buenaventura Lakes
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 13 at 12:13am
$
58 Units Available
Marydia
San Mateo Crossing
1115 Pacifica Dr, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1272 sqft
NOW OPEN! IN-PERSON, VIRTUAL & SELF-GUIDED TOURS ARE AVAILABLE BY APPOINTMENT! Move-in by July 31, 2020, and receive up to six weeks free! *See agent for details.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lakeside Estates
2338 Cordova Ct.
2338 Cordova Court, Kissimmee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1293 sqft
Single Family Home 3/2 - Unfurnished 3/2 1 car garage home available April 01, 2017, Open floor plan Tiles throughout, Spacious yard, Located in the beautiful community of Monterrey Village@Lakeside, Near stores, Schools, major high way,
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lakeside Estates
2330 Santa Lucia Street
2330 Santa Lucia Street, Kissimmee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1720 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrooms 2 baths 2 Story pool home located in Kissimmee FL! - Check out this large 2 story, 3 bedrooms 2.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Villa Sol Vlilage
2983 Siesta View Drive
2983 Siesta View Drive, Osceola County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,195
2709 sqft
Spacious 5/4 Two Story Home in Villa Sol - Kissimmee - Spacious 5/4 Two Story Home in Villa Sol - Kissimmee will be Available 6/12/20! Villa Sol Community features a community pool and fitness area with lawn care service included.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Wyndham Lakes Estates
14635 Keelford Way
14635 Keelford Way, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1752 sqft
One story property with many upgrades through out, high ceilings, ceramic tile on common areas, nice screened porch, fence backyard with other fence for pets, a finished huge room on the backyard for an office or utility room use.
Results within 5 miles of Buenaventura Lakes
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
38 Units Available
Altis Shingle Creek
4350 Osceola Trail Rd, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,127
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,798
1400 sqft
Stylish homes with chef-inspired kitchens and amazing views. Lots of community amenities, including a pet park, saltwater pool, 24/7 fitness center, and cinema. Near shopping and dining at Loop West Shopping Center. Beside Osceola Parkway.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Sonoma Pointe
1300 Santa Rosa Drive, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1256 sqft
Fantastic location off Highway 522. Modern, luxury apartments with in-unit fireplaces, granite countertops, and walk-in closets. On-site amenities including a pool, game room, business center, coffee bar, and clubhouse. Trash valet. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
43 Units Available
The Vinyards Apartments
2101 Vinyards Blvd, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
726 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
684 sqft
Vine Street Square and Highway 192 put shopping and dining within easy access to this community's residents. Onsite amenities include a fitness center and WiFi at the pool. Apartments feature breakfast bars and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Arium Grandewood
3701 Grandewood Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1481 sqft
Resort-like community near Lester Mandell Park, Freedom Middle School and High School, and Waterbridge Elementary. On-site amenities include a volleyball and basketball court, playground and pool. Extra storage and trash valet.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
47 Units Available
Hunters Creek
The Parks At Hunter's Creek
3000 National Parks Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,171
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,694
1294 sqft
This community is mere moments from the shopping and dining of The Village at Hunters Creek. Residents enjoy a clubhouse, guest suite, gym and beautiful pool. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
42 Units Available
Hunters Creek
Urbana
4301 Urbana Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,283
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,553
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1545 sqft
This lakeside community has easy access to the shopping along Route 417. Luxury amenities include hot tub, garage parking, coffee bar and 24-hour gym. Residents will love the space provided by walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:13am
$
12 Units Available
Laguna Place
2109 Polo Club Dr, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,044
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,378
1198 sqft
Short drive to Downtown Kissimmee and Orlando parks. On-site amenities include a pool, game center, sports court and fitness center. Large walk-in closets, updated appliances and move-in ready interiors.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 12:17am
66 Units Available
Osceola Corporate Center
Vernazza
1790 Manarola Street, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1301 sqft
Great location in Kissimmee near Lakefront Park, the LOOP, Lake Eola and the Fresh Market. LEED Silver apartments with walk-in closets, detached garages and hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
24 Units Available
Springs at Tapestry
2601 Pledge Road, Kissimmee, FL
Studio
$1,161
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,334
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1118 sqft
Set under the clear blue skies in the sunshine state of Florida, Springs at Tapestry is your destination for laid back living in Central Florida. Our luxury community is located in beautiful Kissimmee, Florida, a charming suburb of Orlando.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
12 Units Available
Hunters Creek
Camden Hunters Creek
4341 Summit Creek Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Planned community with over 14,000 residents. Retailers and restaurants within walking distance. Built-in computer desks, garden tubs, and walk-in closets. Prime location just 6 miles from Walt Disney World and other major attractions.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
$
153 Units Available
The Jamison
1040 Jamison Loop, Kissimmee, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,305
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1178 sqft
The Jamison has been thoughtfully designed and created to set the stage for you to enjoy a wide variety of entertainment options or simply some R&R.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
46 Units Available
Crestwood
Calirosa
2920 Flora Boulevard, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,474
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,744
1093 sqft
The natural choice for your next chapter. Welcome to Calirosa, where you’ll find everything you need to live an active lifestyle is at your fingertips.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
Hunters Creek
Osprey Links at Hunters Creek Apartments
13931 Osprey links Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,144
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,608
1604 sqft
Great location, with easy access to six parks, Hunters Creek Golf Course, and nearby shopping and dining. Units feature walk-in closets, patio/balcony and extra storage. Residents can enjoy communal pool, gym and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Heron Lake
801 Green Heron Ct, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,115
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1200 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-270, I-70 and I-670 with easy access to Homestead Park and Heritage Golf Club. 24/7 fitness center, playground, pool and dog park on premises. Recently renovated apartments.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
74 Units Available
Tropical Park
Monterosso Apartments
3050 La Spezia Cir, Osceola County, FL
Studio
$1,302
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,327
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
990 sqft
Seize your chance to live at Monterosso, the premier luxury apartment community in Kissimmee, FL. Picture coming home every day to the calm of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored for your carefree living.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 9 at 01:27pm
4 Units Available
Soleil Blu Luxury
527 Neptune Bay Cir, St. Cloud, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome to Saint Clouds newest and most desirable address. Soleil Blu Luxury Apartments offer contemporary and spacious 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in St. Cloud, FL for rent.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
1 Unit Available
The Gables At Lakeside
1209 Bermuda Lakes Ln, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1003 sqft
You will fall in love unique and spacious floor plans with impressive, modern amenities, surrounded by lush greenery, and shimmering lakes. The Gables at Lakeside is centrally located near all major employers.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
4033 Sunny Day Way
4033 Sunny Day Way, Osceola County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
1654 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Similar Pages
Buenaventura Lakes 2 BedroomsBuenaventura Lakes 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBuenaventura Lakes 3 BedroomsBuenaventura Lakes Apartments with Balcony
Buenaventura Lakes Apartments with GarageBuenaventura Lakes Apartments with ParkingBuenaventura Lakes Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLGroveland, FLCape Canaveral, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FLCocoa Beach, FLWekiwa Springs, FL